Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1513

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1235 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, VOGEL, STREET, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, KANE Short Title An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, further providing for Pennsylvania Parole Board. Memo Subject Parole Board Member Succession Actions 1513 Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2026 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:27 AM

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