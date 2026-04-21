Senate Bill 1235 Printer's Number 1513
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 1235
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, VOGEL, STREET, J. WARD, PENNYCUICK, DUSH, KANE
Short Title
An Act amending Title 61 (Prisons and Parole) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole, further providing for Pennsylvania Parole Board.
Memo Subject
Parole Board Member Succession
Actions
|1513
|Referred to JUDICIARY, March 18, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 21, 2026
|First consideration, April 21, 2026
Generated 04/22/2026 11:27 AM
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