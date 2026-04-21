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Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1624

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Sponsors

YAW, MILLER, MALONE, TARTAGLIONE, SCHWANK, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, J. WARD, CULVER, VOGEL, ROBINSON, FARRY, STREET, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies and providing for protection against PFAS chemicals and for firefighting protective equipment; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants; and imposing penalties.

Generated 04/22/2026 11:27 AM

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Senate Bill 980 Printer's Number 1624

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