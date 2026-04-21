Senate Bill 923 Printer's Number 1055

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Senate Bill 923 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors SCHWANK, FONTANA, MALONE Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in miscellaneous provisions relating to emergency management services, providing for exemption of records from access. Memo Subject Exempting Volunteer Fire and EMS Companies from the Right-to-Know Law Actions 1055 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, July 15, 2025 Reported as committed, April 21, 2026 First consideration, April 21, 2026 Generated 04/22/2026 11:27 AM

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