House Bill 453 Printer's Number 0435
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Sponsors
BENHAM, D. MILLER, HILL-EVANS, HARKINS, HANBIDGE, KENYATTA, KHAN, VENKAT, DEASY, SCHLOSSBERG, GIRAL, PROBST, BOROWSKI, OTTEN, MAYES, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, DAVIDSON, CURRY, GREEN, BOYD, PUGH, RUSNOCK, K. HARRIS, WEBSTER, T. DAVIS, INGLIS, GOUGHNOUR
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in Commonwealth services, further providing for definitions relating to intrastate mutual aid; and, in emergency responder mental wellness and stress management, further providing for definitions.
Memo Subject
Defining Dispatchers as First Responders
Generated 04/22/2026 11:27 AM
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