Senate Bill 45 Printer's Number 1627

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - An Act amending Titles 18 (Crimes and Offenses), 23 (Domestic Relations), 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure), 44 (Law and Justice), 61 (Prisons and Parole) and 63 (Professions and Occupations (Stat . . .e Licensed)) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in human trafficking, further providing for definitions, providing for the offense of promoting prostitution, for the offense of living off of prostituted persons and for the offense of patronizing prostitution and further providing for grants; in public indecency, further providing for prostitution and related offenses; establishing the Prevention of Human Trafficking Restricted Account; in child protective services, further providing for definitions; in sentencing, further providing for sexual offenses and tier system; in DNA data and testing, further providing for definitions; in interstate compacts, further providing for supervision of persons paroled by other states; and, in powers and duties relating to the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs, further providing for consideration of criminal convictions.

Co-Sponsorship Memo