Treatments

If you test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms, you may be eligible for antiviral treatment. Treatment is especially recommended for individuals at higher risk of severe illness, including older adults, unvaccinated individuals, and those with underlying health conditions. Always consult a health care provider to assess your situation and determine the best course of action.

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