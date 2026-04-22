Testing
A negative result means that COVID-19 was not detected in either a PCR or Antigen test. This probably means that the person is not infected with COVID-19. However, false negatives can occur for a few reasons, including people being tested too soon after exposure to the virus.
If you test negative and have no symptoms, continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent infection.
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