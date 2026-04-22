Prevention and recommendations

Stay Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines

Vaccines are one of the most effective defenses against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19. Stay informed about current vaccine recommendations for optimal protection.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccines.

Practice Good Hygiene

Regular handwashing with soap and water, avoiding touching your face, and covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing are essential hygiene practices that reduce the spread of respiratory viruses.

Improve Air Quality

Enhance ventilation by opening windows or using HEPA filters and air purifiers. Ensure HVAC systems are regularly maintained and filters are replaced as recommended.

Early Treatment

Seek treatment early if you have risk factors for severe illness. Treatment may help lower your risk of severe illness, but it needs to be started within a few days of when your symptoms begin.

Stay Home/Away from Others

Staying home when you're feeling unwell or have tested positive for COVID-19 is a critical step in preventing the spread of the virus to others.