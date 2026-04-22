ITSC Advances Language Assessment With Research-Validated and Equitable Testing Solutions

Advancing Language Assessment Through AI-Driven Research at TESOL 2026

ITSC enhances G-TELP through research, validation, and technology to deliver fair, reliable, and accessible language assessment for global institutions.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Testing Services Corporation (ITSC), a leader in educational assessment and language testing solutions, today reaffirmed its commitment to advancing equitable access to education through research-driven and psychometrically validated language proficiency assessments At the center of this effort is ITSC’s flagship exam, the Global Test of English Language Proficiency (G-TELP) , which continues to evolve through ongoing research, data analysis, and system development to meet the needs of institutions, employers, and learners worldwide.Strengthening Assessment Through Research and ValidationITSC’s approach to language testing is grounded in continuous validation and measurement integrity. The organization actively conducts and publishes research on test reliability, score consistency, item response behavior, and assessment design.These efforts are supported by ITSC’s growing body of technical reports and validation studies , reinforcing G-TELP as a reliable and research-backed measure of English proficiency.Supporting Fair and Consistent Decision-MakingG-TELP is designed to support fair, consistent, and scalable decision-making across academic and professional environments.By aligning test design with established measurement principles, ITSC ensures that scores are interpretable and comparable across populations, enabling institutions to confidently use results for admissions, placement, and evaluation.Expanding Access While Maintaining StandardsITSC continues to expand access to language assessment by developing systems that accommodate diverse learner populations, including those in remote or non-traditional testing environments.Through digital delivery and flexible test design, G-TELP supports broader participation while maintaining the integrity and reliability of the assessment.Integrating Technology with Measurement StandardsITSC is integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance assessment processes and improve scoring efficiency.These technologies support continuous system calibration and refinement, while remaining grounded in established principles of validity and reliability.Executive Statement“At ITSC, our goal is to build assessment systems that institutions can trust,” said Shun, Director at ITSC. “Through rigorous research, ongoing validation, and responsible integration of technology, we are strengthening G-TELP as a fair, reliable, and globally relevant measure of English proficiency.”Global Impact and Ongoing DevelopmentAs global demand for fair and scalable language assessment continues to grow, ITSC remains committed to expanding its research initiatives and refining its testing systems.Through continued investment in research and product development, ITSC contributes to the advancement of equitable, data-driven language assessment practices worldwide.About ITSCITSC Group is a globally recognized organization specializing in the development and delivery of research-based educational assessment solutions. Through its flagship G-TELP exam and related innovations, ITSC provides reliable, scalable, and accessible tools for measuring English language proficiency across academic, professional, and institutional contexts.

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