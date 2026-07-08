G-TELP Expands U.S. University Placement and Admissions Partnerships

American-born exam, backed by decades of academic collaboration and global government and corporate recognition, expands its U.S. university partnerships.

G-TELP's track record in government hiring and global recruitment reflects a practical standard built over three decades. Strengthening our U.S. presence brings that standard home.” — Shun, CEO, ITSC Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- [Los Angeles, CA] — G-TELP (General Tests of English Language Proficiency), an English proficiency exam originally developed at San Diego State University, today announced a strengthened U.S. presence — bringing a test with three decades of academic collaboration, international recognition, and government and corporate adoption back to the country where it began.A Legacy Rooted in the United StatesG-TELP was developed at San Diego State University and later grew into ITSC Group , an independent education measurement organization. Over the past three decades, ITSC has worked with linguists, testing experts, and faculty from institutions including Harvard, Columbia, Georgetown, UC Berkeley, UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Davis, Carnegie Mellon, Brown, McGill, and Georgia State to continually refine the exam.A Global Track RecordG-TELP's credibility has been tested on the world stage: the exam was used at the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games (selecting and training interpreter-guide volunteers) and the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (adopted by the official Language Training Provider).According to ITSC Group, G-TELP remains an official English-substitute exam for Korea's national civil service, police, firefighting, and military hiring processes, and satisfies professional licensing requirements for patent attorneys, accountants, tax accountants, labor attorneys, and certified appraisers. ITSC Group also states that government agencies in South Korea and China have used G-TELP for workforce recruitment evaluation, and that the exam was previously used in security personnel selection at a U.S. military base in South Korea.On the corporate side, ITSC Group states that G-TELP has previously supported new-hire and promotion evaluation at companies including Samsung, LG, SK, Hyundai, HP (Korea), Oracle, and DHL, and recruitment assessment at multinational employers including GE (Mexico) and Siemens (Korea).* The country, company, and organization usage information above reflects historical use and may differ from current usage.ITSC Group also presents research annually at international language assessment conferences as part of its ongoing effort to validate the exam's reliability."G-TELP's track record with government hiring and multinational recruitment reflects the practical, real-world standard we've built over three decades. Strengthening our presence in the U.S. is about bringing that same standard home."Why NowG-TELP has become one of the most widely used English standards in Asia — accepted for university placement and program eligibility, including at Keio University for select international programs, alongside government and professional licensing use. Its footprint in the U.S., where it originated, has been more limited in recent years. ITSC Group's renewed engagement aims to bring an exam refined through decades of work with American faculty, and validated by governments and global employers, back to U.S. colleges, universities, and organizations.Key Areas of Focus● Reintroducing G-TELP to U.S. institutions for placement and proficiency evaluation● Deepening collaboration with U.S. university faculty on test development● Building institutional and corporate partnerships around G-TELP's government and multinational recruitment track record● Expanding awareness among admissions offices, licensing bodies, and HR departments through continued research and outreachFor more information about G-TELP and its English proficiency assessment solutions, visit www.g-telp.com Register for G-TELP in 2026The 2026 G-TELP test schedule is now available via iBT at approved testing centers worldwide. For schedules, registration, and institutional partnership inquiries, visit www.g-telp.com About G-TELPG-TELP is an English proficiency exam originally developed at San Diego State University and now administered independently by ITSC Group. Used at the 1988 Seoul and 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, it measures listening, reading, grammar & vocabulary, speaking, and writing for academic, professional, and migration purposes worldwide.About ITSC GroupITSC Group develops and delivers educational assessment solutions worldwide, collaborating with linguists and faculty across leading institutions to provide fair, reliable, and accessible testing. Visit www.itsc-group.com

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