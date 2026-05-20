G-TELP Advances AI-Human Assessment Research at TESOL 2026, Announces Landmark CPT Launch

Advancing Language Assessment Through AI-Driven Research at TESOL 2026 ITSC Senior Researcher Presenting G-TELP Research at TESOL Conference attendees connecting and networking in a shared common area during the TESOL event. Main entrance area of the TESOL conference with attendees gathering and walking through the venue.

New blind comparison research confirms AI excels at efficiency, humans at creativity and G-TELP's hybrid model already delivers both. G-TELP CPT launching.

AI offers unprecedented tools for assessment, but human insight remains crucial to ensure creativity, contextual relevance, and learner-centered design.” — Dr. Janna Schaeffer

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the language assessment field grapples with how to responsibly integrate artificial intelligence into high-stakes testing, G-TELP and its parent organization, ITSC Group, stepped forward at the TESOL 2026 International Convention with both evidence and answers. Held March 24–27 in Salt Lake City, the convention brought together approximately 6,000 educators, researchers, and assessment professionals — and ITSC’s research presentation placed the organization at the center of one of the field’s most consequential debates.The challenge: AI alone is not enoughThe central question facing test developers today is not whether to use AI — but how. In a landmark blind-comparison study presented by Dr. Janna Schaeffer and Dr. Kym Taylor, English language teaching professionals independently evaluated AI-generated and human-created GTELP listening assessment items across dimensions of quality and creativity.The findings were clear: AI-generated items demonstrated structural consistency and efficiency, but human-created items consistently outperformed them in creativity, cultural nuance, and alignment with proficiency levels. The session drew a focused audience of assessment and AI specialists, generating discussion that extended well beyond the allotted time.“AI offers unprecedented tools for assessment, but human insight remains crucial to ensure creativity, contextual relevance, and learner-centered design,” said Dr. Janna Schaeffer. “Our research demonstrates that combining AI efficiency with human expertise produces the strongest outcomes for valid and engaging assessments.”What G-TELP is doing about it: the hybrid model in actionThese findings are not simply academic — they directly inform how G-TELP develops and administers its assessments today. ITSC Group has implemented a proprietary AI-human hybrid proctoring system that combines real-time AI monitoring with trained human oversight, delivering a level of test security and validity that neither AI nor human proctors can achieve independently. This dual-layer approach ensures that every G-TELP examination meets the highest standards of fairness, reliability, and integrity.Key features of G-TELP’s AI-integrated assessment model include:• AI-assisted item development reviewed and refined by expert ELT professionals• Hybrid AI + human proctoring for maximum test security• Ongoing research to improve AI’s capacity for culturally nuanced and creatively rich item generation• Validity frameworks that ensure assessment outcomes remain fair and meaningful for diverse multilingual learnersWhat’s next: G-TELP CPT and continued researchBuilding on these research findings, ITSC Group is continuing to develop its next generation of AI-informed assessment tools. Later in 2026, G-TELP will launch the G-TELP CPT (Comprehensive Proficiency Test) — an integrated assessment that evaluates six core language competencies — listening, reading, grammar & vocabulary, speaking, and writing — in a single sitting. The CPT reflects ITSC’s commitment to providing institutions with efficient, comprehensive, and research-backed proficiency measurement that keeps pace with the evolving demands of global language education.ITSC’s participation in TESOL 2026 also highlighted the broader field’s convergence around responsible AI integration — with sessions spanning AI-based writing assessment, adaptive learning platforms, equity for multilingual learners, and learner-centered assessment design. G-TELP’s research is at the forefront of these discussions, and ITSC intends to expand its presence at future TESOL conventions through additional research presentations, sponsored sessions, and partnership initiatives.Register for G-TELP in 2026The 2026 G-TELP test schedule is now available. Candidates can register and sit the examination via Internet-Based Testing (iBT) from approved testing centers worldwide. For full schedule details, registration information, and access to ITSC’s ongoing research, visit www.g-telp.com About G-TELPG-TELP (General Tests of English Language Proficiency) is a globally recognized English language proficiency assessment developed and administered by ITSC Group. Offering reliable, research-backed measurement of listening, reading, grammar, and speaking proficiency, G-TELP is trusted by institutions and candidates worldwide as a fair and accessible alternative to other major English proficiency examinations.About ITSC GroupITSC Group is a globally recognized leader in the development and delivery of innovative educational assessment solutions. Dedicated to providing high-quality, research-backed tools that enhance learning and proficiency measurement, ITSC is committed to transforming the educational landscape through fair, reliable, and accessible testing for individuals and institutions worldwide.About TESOL International AssociationTESOL International Association is a global professional association dedicated to advancing the quality of English language teaching and learning. Its annual International Convention & Expo convenes educators, researchers, assessment professionals, and education technology organizations to share research and innovations that support English learners worldwide.

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