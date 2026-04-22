Feury Image Group Highlights Growing Complexity in Multi-Location Uniform Programs

Complexity develops gradually as the organization expands.

New thought leadership explores how expanding organizations are rethinking workwear, safety apparel, and branded program management

When organizations grow, their operational needs don’t just increase; they multiply” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As organizations expand across locations, brands, and workforce roles, managing employee uniform and workwear programs is becoming increasingly complex. Industry data reflects this shift, with the global workwear and uniforms market valued at more than $84 billion (thebusinessresearchcompany.com) and continuing to grow as organizations face rising safety requirements and more diverse workforce needs.According to Feury Image Group , a provider of managed uniform programs , branded apparel, and print solutions, many companies are encountering operational challenges that traditional procurement models were never designed to support.In a newly published article, “Built Around You: Managing Uniform Programs for Multi-Location Organizations ,” Feury Image Group outlines a framework for understanding how complexity develops within growing organizations, and why it often goes unrecognized until it begins to impact consistency, cost control, and operational efficiency.The article identifies several structural factors that contribute to this complexity, including the expansion of multiple locations, the management of multiple company brands, the need to support diverse workforce requirements, and the accumulation of fragmented vendor relationships over time.“When organizations grow, their operational needs don’t just increase; they multiply,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President of Feury Image Group. “What may have started as a straightforward uniform program can evolve into a system involving multiple vendors, multiple categories of apparel and equipment, and multiple internal stakeholders. At that point, the issue isn’t just procurement, it’s how the entire program is structured.”Feury Image Group notes that many organizations manage uniforms, safety apparel, and branded materials separately across departments or locations, often resulting in inconsistent standards and limited visibility into total program costs. As workforce roles diversify and compliance requirements—such as flame-resistant apparel or safety gear—become more critical, the complexity of these programs continues to increase.The company’s article introduces a layered view of operational complexity, encouraging organizations to assess their own structures across key areas, including geographic footprint, brand architecture, workforce needs, and program management practices.“Many companies assume this level of complexity is simply the cost of doing business at scale,” Yanicky added. “In reality, it often reflects systems that haven’t evolved alongside the organization. When companies step back and evaluate the full scope of their needs, they frequently uncover opportunities to simplify processes and improve performance.”The full article is available here: https://feuryimagegroup.com/news/ Feury Image Group works with organizations across industries to support uniform, safety apparel, and branded workwear programs at scale, helping businesses bring greater structure, consistency, and visibility to their operations.About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group provides managed uniform programs, branded apparel, promotional products, and print and installation services to organizations across the United States. With capabilities spanning apparel customization, safety programs, and enterprise ordering platforms, the company supports businesses seeking to align operational needs with brand consistency and workforce requirements.

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