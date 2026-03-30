Extech Women’s Summit Brings Together Leaders, Professionals and Students for Fourth Annual Event

Attendees gather at Extech Building Materials’ East Rutherford, NJ headquarters for the fourth annual Women’s Summit, themed “Unleashing Your Superpower,” focused on leadership, mentorship, and professional development.

East Rutherford event highlights mentorship, community and career development

Investing in people is essential to strengthening both our industry and our communities” — Tim Feury, Extech CEO

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Extech Building Materials hosted its fourth annual Women’s Summit at its East Rutherford headquarters, convening a dynamic group of professional women, industry leaders, and rising talent from across the region, including students from the Newark School of Architecture.Designed to support leadership development and career growth, the summit featured a fast-paced agenda of presentations and discussions centered on the theme “Unleashing Your Superpower.” Topics included courageous risk-taking, resilience, communication, reinvention, empathy in leadership and self-trust .The program was hosted by Extech Vice President Tina Nocera, who guided attendees through the day’s sessions and reinforced the importance of building strong professional networks.“We’re proud to create a space where professionals at all stages of their careers can come together to learn, connect, and support one another,” Nocera said. “Building your village is essential to long-term success.”Tim Feury, president and CEO of Extech Building Materials, opened the event, emphasizing the company’s commitment to workforce development and industry advancement.“Investing in people — especially the next generation of leaders — is essential to strengthening both our industry and our communities,” Feury said.Speakers from across construction, finance, marketing, and leadership development delivered real-world insights and practical guidance. A standout message came from Casey Carpenter , who noted, “You don’t need a title to lead. Everyone has influence on the people around them.”In addition to speaker sessions, the event included breakout discussions, networking opportunities, and engagement with students, creating a collaborative environment that encouraged idea-sharing and mentorship across experience levels.The summit also served as a collection point for Dress for Success, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in the workplace. Attendees contributed gently used, nearly-new professional attire to support women entering or re-entering the workforce.Now in its fourth year, the Extech Women’s Summit has become a signature event for the company, reinforcing its role not only as a supplier to the construction industry but as an active participant in building stronger, more connected professional communities.About Extech Building MaterialsExtech Building Materials is a leading supplier serving contractors, builders, and industry professionals across the NY/NJ region . Known for its product expertise, service, and strong industry partnerships, Extech supports customers with the materials and resources needed to succeed in an evolving marketplace.

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