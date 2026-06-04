Feury Image Group Launches “Built Around You” Series Exploring the Operational Side of Workforce Apparel Programs

Series examines workforce visibility, operational consistency, safety culture, apparel tech, and the growing complexity of managing modern workforce programs.

Many organizations underestimate how closely employee presentation connects to operational consistency, visibility, safety culture, employee experience, and day-to-day coordination.” — Ken Yanicky, Vice President

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feury Image Group has launched “ Built Around You ,” an ongoing thought leadership series focused on the operational realities behind modern workforce apparel, branding, visibility, and identification programs.Drawing from decades of experience supporting organizations across healthcare, transportation, construction, facilities management, transportation, retail, and other complex workforce environments, the series explores how apparel programs increasingly function as operational infrastructure rather than standalone purchasing initiatives.Subject matter in the series include:• multi-location apparel program management• high-visibility safety apparel systems• workforce identification• customization and personalization• onboarding and employee engagement• inventory visibility and replacement management• technology-enabled ordering and approval controls• distribution logistics and locker/vending delivery systems• seasonal workforce outfitting and compliance planningBeyond focusing solely on garments or branding, the series examines the operational challenges organizations face when workforce presentation, visibility, ordering, decoration, inventory, and compliance become fragmented across vendors, departments, or disconnected systems.“Many organizations underestimate how closely employee presentation connects to operational consistency, visibility, safety culture, employee experience, and day-to-day coordination,” said Ken Yanicky, Vice President at Feury Image Group. “The Built Around You" series is intended to explore those operational realities and the systems organizations increasingly need to manage them effectively.”The articles draw from Feury Image Group’s experience supporting organizations with:• multi-location workforce programs• portal-based ordering systems• role-based approval structures• healthcare apparel systems• customized employee identification• enterprise distribution and fulfillment logisticsCurrent articles in the series include:• Managing Uniform Programs for Multi-Location Organizations• High-Visibility Safety Apparel Programs That Work• Customization and Personalization of Uniforms• Workwear, Employee Performance, and Engagement• Uniform Rental vs. PurchaseAdditional articles addressing FR/AR apparel systems, seasonal workforce safety planning, operational fragmentation, and workforce visibility are scheduled throughout the year.The Built Around You series can be accessed through the Feury Image Group News section at https://feuryimagegroup.com/news/ About Feury Image GroupFeury Image Group provides workforce apparel programs, branded apparel, print, signage, promotional products, and operational branding solutions for organizations across healthcare, transportation, facilities, construction, education, retail, and other workforce-intensive industries. Headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with production and distribution facilities in Newark, New Jersey, the company supports organizations ranging from local businesses to complex multi-location operations requiring coordinated workforce presentation, identification, and distribution systems.

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