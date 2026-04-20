Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1456

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 1181 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors KEEFER, KIM, FLYNN, J. WARD Short Title An Act amending the act of June 22, 1931 (P.L.594, No.203), referred to as the Township State Highway Law, adding a route in Dauphin County and in York County. Actions 1456 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 24, 2026 Reported as committed, April 20, 2026 First consideration, April 20, 2026 Generated 04/21/2026 02:57 AM

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