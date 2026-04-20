Senate Bill 1181 Printer's Number 1456
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 1181
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
KEEFER, KIM, FLYNN, J. WARD
Short Title
An Act amending the act of June 22, 1931 (P.L.594, No.203), referred to as the Township State Highway Law, adding a route in Dauphin County and in York County.
Actions
|1456
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Feb. 24, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 20, 2026
|First consideration, April 20, 2026
Generated 04/21/2026 02:57 AM
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