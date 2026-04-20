Senate Bill 1091 Printer's Number 1326

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Short Title An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 7041, carrying Pennsylvania Route 513 over Neshaminy Creek in Hulmeville Borough, Bucks County, as the Corporal Robert Lee Clampffer Memorial Bridge.

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