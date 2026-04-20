Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 0604
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 598
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
DUSH, BROOKS, MASTRIANO, STEFANO
Short Title
An Act providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in each school building.
Memo Subject
Displaying the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in Schools
Actions
|0604
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 9, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 20, 2026
|First consideration, April 20, 2026
Generated 04/21/2026 02:56 AM
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