Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 0604

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 598 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors DUSH, BROOKS, MASTRIANO, STEFANO Short Title An Act providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in each school building. Memo Subject Displaying the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in Schools Actions 0604 Referred to EDUCATION, April 9, 2025 Reported as committed, April 20, 2026 First consideration, April 20, 2026 Generated 04/21/2026 02:56 AM

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