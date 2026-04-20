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Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 0604

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 598

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

DUSH, BROOKS, MASTRIANO, STEFANO

Short Title

An Act providing for display of the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in each school building.

Memo Subject

Displaying the Preamble of the Constitution of the United States in Schools

Actions

0604 Referred to EDUCATION, April 9, 2025
Reported as committed, April 20, 2026
First consideration, April 20, 2026

Generated 04/21/2026 02:56 AM

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Senate Bill 598 Printer's Number 0604

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