House Bill 1286 Printer's Number 3228
|PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - 1462
|Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
|First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
|Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025
|Removed from table, Nov. 19, 2025
|2709
|Second consideration, with amendments, Dec. 16, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, Dec. 16, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 16, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, Dec. 17, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, Dec. 17, 2025 (203-0)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 17, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Dec. 29, 2025
|2849
|Reported as amended, Feb. 2, 2026
|First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026
|Second consideration, March 16, 2026
|Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 16, 2026
|Re-reported as committed, March 17, 2026
|3228
|Amended on third consideration, April 20, 2026 (47-0)
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