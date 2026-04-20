House Bill 1286 Printer's Number 3228

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - 1462 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025 Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025 First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025 Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025 Removed from table, Nov. 19, 2025 2709 Second consideration, with amendments, Dec. 16, 2025 Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, Dec. 16, 2025 (Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 16, 2025 Re-reported as committed, Dec. 17, 2025 Third consideration and final passage, Dec. 17, 2025 (203-0) (Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 17, 2025 In the Senate Referred to JUDICIARY, Dec. 29, 2025 2849 Reported as amended, Feb. 2, 2026 First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026 Second consideration, March 16, 2026 Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 16, 2026 Re-reported as committed, March 17, 2026 3228 Amended on third consideration, April 20, 2026 (47-0)

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