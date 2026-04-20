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House Bill 1286 Printer's Number 3228

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - 1462 Referred to TOURISM, RECREATION AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, April 22, 2025
Reported as committed, Oct. 28, 2025
First consideration, Oct. 28, 2025
Laid on the table, Oct. 28, 2025
Removed from table, Nov. 19, 2025
2709 Second consideration, with amendments, Dec. 16, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, Dec. 16, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 16, 2025
Re-reported as committed, Dec. 17, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, Dec. 17, 2025 (203-0)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), Dec. 17, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to JUDICIARY, Dec. 29, 2025
2849 Reported as amended, Feb. 2, 2026
First consideration, Feb. 2, 2026
Second consideration, March 16, 2026
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 16, 2026
Re-reported as committed, March 17, 2026
3228 Amended on third consideration, April 20, 2026 (47-0)

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House Bill 1286 Printer's Number 3228

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