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Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1616

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Sponsors

LANGERHOLC, K. WARD, J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, BROOKS, GEBHARD, BAKER, MASTRIANO, STEFANO, VOGEL, PENNYCUICK, CULVER, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in inspection of vehicles, further providing for requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles and for prohibition on expenditures for emission inspection program.

Generated 04/21/2026 02:58 AM

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Senate Bill 1298 Printer's Number 1616

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