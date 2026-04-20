Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1611
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 1294
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER, VOGEL
Short Title
An Act amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, further providing for penalties.
Memo Subject
Reinforcing Commercial Vehicle Safety
Actions
|1611
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 17, 2026
|Reported as committed, April 20, 2026
|First consideration, April 20, 2026
Generated 04/21/2026 02:58 AM
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