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Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1611

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 1294

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER, VOGEL

Short Title

An Act amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, further providing for penalties.

Memo Subject

Reinforcing Commercial Vehicle Safety

Actions

1611 Referred to EDUCATION, April 17, 2026
Reported as committed, April 20, 2026
First consideration, April 20, 2026

Generated 04/21/2026 02:58 AM

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Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1611

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