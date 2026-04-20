Senate Bill 1294 Printer's Number 1611

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 1294 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors J. WARD, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, MARTIN, BAKER, VOGEL Short Title An Act amending the act of December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private Licensed Schools Act, further providing for penalties. Memo Subject Reinforcing Commercial Vehicle Safety Actions 1611 Referred to EDUCATION, April 17, 2026 Reported as committed, April 20, 2026 First consideration, April 20, 2026 Generated 04/21/2026 02:58 AM

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