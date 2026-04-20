Senate Bill 1240 Printer's Number 1556

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Short Title An Act amending the act of May 26, 1947 (P.L.318, No.140), known as the CPA Law, further providing for requirements for issuance of certificate.

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