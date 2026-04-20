Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 1622

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 698

2025-2026 Regular Session

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in grounds and buildings, further providing for acquisition of buildings, sites for school buildings and playgrounds, and disposing thereof; and, in charter schools, further providing for provisions applicable to charter schools and for applicability of other provisions of this act and of other acts and regulations.