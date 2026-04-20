Senate Bill 698 Printer's Number 1622
PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 698
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
COLEMAN, BROWN, VOGEL, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in grounds and buildings, further providing for acquisition of buildings, sites for school buildings and playgrounds, and disposing thereof; and, in charter schools, further providing for provisions applicable to charter schools and for applicability of other provisions of this act and of other acts and regulations.
Memo Subject
Requiring an Appraisal Before School Districts Purchase Real Estate
Actions
|0709
|Referred to EDUCATION, April 30, 2025
|1622
|Reported as amended, April 20, 2026
|First consideration, April 20, 2026
Generated 04/21/2026 02:56 AM
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