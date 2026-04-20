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Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 1620

PENNSYLVANIA, April 20 - Senate Bill 323

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

ARGALL, STREET, PENNYCUICK, KANE, MILLER, COSTA, PICOZZI

Short Title

An Act amending Title 64 (Public Authorities and Quasi-Public Corporations) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in economic development financing, providing for Keystone National Finance Authority.

Memo Subject

The Keystone National Finance Authority

Actions

0254 Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 26, 2025
Reported as committed, April 1, 2025
First consideration, April 1, 2025
Second consideration, May 7, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, May 7, 2025
1620 Re-reported as amended, April 20, 2026

Generated 04/21/2026 02:56 AM

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Senate Bill 323 Printer's Number 1620

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