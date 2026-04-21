Yapi-DoctorLogic Expands Practice Management Integrations to Help Practices Accelerate Growth

Expanded connectivity links acquisition, conversion, intake, communication, scheduling, and follow up so practices keep schedules full and teams focused on care

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yapi-DoctorLogic today announced an expansion of its practice management system integrations, extending the reach of its unified patient experience platform to more practices and DSOs. The platform helps practices attract and convert new patients, then deliver a streamlined patient experience through digital intake, communication, scheduling workflows, and follow up, all connected to the practice management systems teams use to run daily operations.Dental practices are investing in modern technology to meet rising patient expectations and run more efficiently with leaner teams. As they do, leaders are looking for measurable growth outcomes without adding workflow friction across marketing, scheduling, and front office execution. Yapi-DoctorLogic’s expanded integration coverage helps practices create a more consistent, measurable patient journey from first interaction through ongoing care, while supporting retention through recall and patient treatment reminders that help drive return visits.“As practices grow, the biggest risk is fragmentation across acquisition, scheduling, communication, and follow up,” said DJ Chhabra, President and CEO of Yapi-DoctorLogic. “Expanding our practice management integrations helps more organizations connect the full patient journey. That means converting more demand into booked appointments, delivering a smoother patient experience, and helping practices increase retention and keep patients on track with their care.”“The value of a unified platform depends on reliable connectivity and workflow consistency,” said Rachel Handschke, Chief Technology Officer of Yapi-DoctorLogic. “This expansion strengthens how we support practices across more environments by keeping critical workflows aligned, even as schedules and patient needs change throughout the day. It also enables practices to automate outreach that helps patients return for preventive care and complete treatment plans.”Yapi-DoctorLogic provides a unified patient experience platform that standardizes how patients are acquired, scheduled, and engaged across locations.Core capabilities include:Fill the schedule faster: High converting websites, local SEO, and paid acquisition programs bring in the right patients, while online scheduling and automated follow up move them from interested to booked.Reduce no shows and last minute gaps: Automated reminders and two way texting keep patients confirmed, and fill appointment workflows help backfill cancellations.Protect recurring revenue and case completion: Recall workflows and patient treatment reminders help bring patients back for hygiene, treatment, and unscheduled care, reducing revenue loss from attrition and supporting completion of recommended care.Improve operational efficiency: Digital intake and forms workflows reduce paper and manual entry so teams can move faster at the front desk.See what is working: Reporting connects marketing activity to new patient volume and schedule performance so practices can optimize where they invest.Built for single location practices, groups, and DSOsYapi-DoctorLogic supports practices of all sizes, from independent locations to multi location groups and DSOs. The platform helps organizations standardize patient experience workflows across locations while supporting measurable growth outcomes.View the full list of available integrations at https://hubs.ly/Q04cPX8B0 About Yapi-DoctorLogicYapi-DoctorLogic provides a unified patient experience platform that connects practice growth with operational execution. The platform helps practices attract and convert new patients, streamline intake and communication, and automate key scheduling and follow up workflows to reduce administrative burden and improve the patient experience. Yapi-DoctorLogic supports practices of all sizes, from independent locations to multi location groups. Learn more at https://yapiapp.com and https://doctorlogic.com Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.