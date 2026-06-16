Yapi-DoctorLogic Launches Treatment Plan Recapture Capabilities Intended To Dramatically Increase Revenue Attainment

New automation turns the gap between diagnosis and scheduling into a solved problem, without manual follow-up from the team

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every dental practice has patients who accepted treatment and never came back to schedule it. The follow-up that should convert those patients into booked appointments too often depends on staff availability, and when the day gets busy, it doesn't happen. Today, Yapi-DoctorLogic announced Treatment Plan Reminders, a revolutionary automation engine built to close that gap and ensure accepted treatment turns into booked appointments and revenue instead of lost production.Practices diagnose treatment, present a plan, and get a yes, only to see patients leave without booking. What happens next depends entirely on whether someone has time to pull a report, work a list, or make a call. When the day gets busy, that follow-up gets deprioritized. The treatment stays in the chart, the revenue goes unrealized, and the cycle repeats."Practices are losing revenue at multiple points between diagnosis and completed care, and much of it happens quietly, said DJ Chhabra, President and CEO of Yapi-DoctorLogic. "Treatment Plan Reminders is an important part of our broader strategy to help practices close those gaps. We’re starting with accepted but unscheduled treatment because it represents one of the most immediate revenue opportunities, but our goal is to give practices a complete system for recapturing revenue across the entire treatment journey."For providers, the impact is simple: more of the treatment already diagnosed and accepted makes it onto the schedule.“We have tens of millions of dollars in diagnosed, unscheduled treatment sitting in our system. That's not a pipeline problem, it's a follow-through problem.” said Dr. Le of 7 Day Dental. “Within the first three weeks of turning on treatment reminders, we recaptured over $38,000 across 4 of our locations, with patients booking an average of six days after receiving a message. We didn't hire anyone, we didn't run a promotion. The revenue was already there. Yapi just made sure patients didn't forget.”Built for revenue capture, not just remindersMost solutions focus on appointment reminders and recall. Treatment Plan Reminders extends beyond recall to solve the gap between diagnosis and scheduling, where higher value treatment often falls through.With Treatment Plan Reminders, practices can:- Turn accepted treatment into scheduled visits and real revenue- Prioritize higher value treatment follow up without manual lists or spreadsheets- Reduce front desk and treatment coordinator workload by automating outreach- Reduce the drop-off between accepted treatment and a scheduled appointment- Shorten the time between a patient saying yes and showing up for their appointmentBuilt on your practice data, not generic campaignsUnlike generic messaging tools, Treatment Plan Reminders uses live data from your practice management system to drive every decision -- from timing to content to whether a reminder should be sent at all.Key capabilities include:- Automated text reminders for accepted but unscheduled treatment plans- PMS aware logic based on treatment plan status- Pre authorization tracking to control reminder timing and avoid premature outreach- AI powered personalization based on treatment context- Configurable cadence and exclusions to match practice preferences- Automatic pause when treatment is scheduled so outreach stops at the right time- Multi PMS support including Dentrix, Ascend, Open Dental, and EaglesoftWhy it mattersThe shortest path to revenue is often the treatment patients have already accepted. When accepted treatment goes unscheduled, production leaks out quietly and teams spend time chasing follow up inconsistently. Treatment Plan Reminders closes that gap permanently, replacing inconsistent manual follow-up with a system that runs in the background and ensures no accepted treatment goes unscheduled.AvailabilityTreatment Plan Reminders is available beginning June 16, 2026 as an add-on to the Yapi Premier plan. To learn more or request a demo, visit https://yapiapp.com/treatment-plan-reminders/ About Yapi-DoctorLogicYapi-DoctorLogic helps dental practices manage the full patient journey, from getting found to getting booked to follow up and re engagement. The platform connects patient acquisition and patient engagement to help practices drive growth while reducing operational friction.Media Contact:

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