Yapi-DL and Rectangle Health Announce Partnership to Modernize Patient Intake and Payments for Dental Practices

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yapi-DoctorLogic, a leading dental patient acquisition and engagement platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Rectangle Health, a premier healthcare payments and practice operations technology company. This collaboration gives dental practices access to Yapi-DL’s digital intake forms, while enabling Yapi-DL customers to leverage payment capabilities through Rectangle Health’s Practice Management Bridgeplatform. The result is a modern experience from the moment patients complete their intake forms through final payment.“Dental teams are under constant pressure to move faster while delivering a great patient experience,” said DJ Chhabra, President and CEO of Yapi-DL. “This partnership brings together solutions that help practices remove friction from the visit. Yapi Forms modernize intake and reduce manual work for the front office, and Practice Management Bridge delivers a streamlined payment experience that fits the way practices operate and patients’ expectations.”Across the industry, many dental practices still rely on manual or PDF-based intake processes that slow down operations. Yapi-DL’s best in class digital forms fully digitize intake, automate form collection, and integrate data in real time with practice management systems. These capabilities shift the focus from administrative burden to patient care ultimately improving satisfaction, speed, and revenue.“Practices need tools that reduce friction and give teams their time back,” said Dominick Colabella, CEO of Rectangle Health. “Together with Yapi, we’re giving dental teams an intake to payment experience that strengthens efficiency and supports better patient care.”What the Partnership EnablesYapi Forms: Modern Digital IntakeYapi Forms helps dental practices eliminate paper and manual workflows, allowing teams to work more efficiently while giving patients the ability to complete forms from any device. Practices can create, send, and automatically sync forms and patient data directly to their practice management system without manual reentry.Practice Management Bridge: Convenient, Efficient Patient PaymentsPractice Management Bridge simplifies patient and payer payments by connecting with practice management systems, reducing tedious administrative tasks with modern alternatives, and offering patients flexible payment options before and after visits.Learn more about Yapi Forms ( https://yapiapp.com/ ) and Rectangle Health’s Practice Management Bridge for patient payments ( https://www.rectanglehealth.com/ ).About YapiYapi helps dental practices streamline the patient experience and front office operations through digital forms, patient communication, and workflow automation. Yapi is trusted by practices nationwide to reduce administrative burden, improve efficiency, and modernize how patients engage with their office.About Rectangle HealthAbout Rectangle HealthA leader in innovative healthcare technology for over 30 years, Rectangle Health is a trusted partner to more than 40,000 healthcare providers. The company’s comprehensive platform, Practice Management Bridge, streamlines daily business operations, including communications and engagement, and revolutionizes payments and insurance reimbursements with advanced solutions such as PayerSync™, alongside office compliance. Customers of all sizes, in all sectors of healthcare, rely on Rectangle Health’s easy‑to‑use and scalable software to deliver a measurable increase in productivity and profitability, while improving patient experience.Media ContactsYapi | Doctor LogicAaron PerreiraVP of Marketingmarketing@yapicentral.comRectangle HealthMichelle Dowlingmdowling@rectanglehealth.com704.792.8214

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.