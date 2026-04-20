Ripple Launches Weekly Microactivism Platform Built for Busy Lives

Ripple, the free weekly microactivism platform, delivers one two-minute microactivism every Tuesday - personalized to where you live. Sign up at microactivism.org.

Turns everyday frustration into simple, two-minute microactivisms that make an impact

If enough of us take the same small action at the same time, it stops being small. That’s how a ripple becomes a wave.” — Emily Black, Ripple Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new platform makes activism actionable, even in the middle of a busy day. Ripple, at microactivism.org, delivers one weekly microactivism: a two-minute action personalized to you and where you live. No searching for your representatives, no figuring out what to say. The contact, the script, and the context are all right there.

One microactivism. Every Tuesday. Under 2 minutes.

Ripple is built for people who care but don’t have time to figure out what to do when the news is overwhelming. When we all act in the same direction, small actions aren’t small anymore.

“There’s no shortage of information circulating, we see what’s happening all day every day. The frustration and stress compounds and what’s missing are a clear, simple ways to act,” says Ripple founder Emily Black. "I went to a school board hearing about Ten Commandments in my child’s public school classroom. The next day, the district removed Ramadan decorations from a school hallway. My phone lit up, and I realized something. At just this one small school district, there were already hundreds of us. Working separately, pushing in different directions, each making small impacts that never quite connected. I kept thinking, what if we just pointed in the same direction? That's Ripple."

Ripple filters what’s happening, prioritizing actions from local to state to national, and delivers one targeted action each week based on where you live and what is happening. The platform tracks each microactivism activists complete and turns it into a shareable “brag card” - a simple way to see your impact build over time and inspire others to act.

Early activists are already participating across eight states, including Texas, California, Pennsylvania, and New York. The platform is free to use, because activism shouldn’t be behind a paywall.

Ripple is built around a simple idea: small, consistent actions, taken together, can create meaningful impact.

Sign up at microactivism.org. And a ripple becomes a wave.

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