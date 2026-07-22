New Free Site MySportsWeather Delivers Meteorologist-Built Forecasts for Every Major Sporting Event

Real forecasts, not AI: MySportsWeather provides game-by-game, venue-specific weather for MLB, PGA Tour, and NASCAR from NWS data,

Broadcast networks and pro teams have had access to dedicated sports meteorology for years. Fans haven't. MySportsWeather closes that gap: the same venue-level analysis, updated consistently, free.” — MySportsWeather.com

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer heat and severe weather continue to disrupt games across MLB, PGA Tour, and NASCAR events nationwide, a new free service, MySportsWeather.com, is putting meteorologist-built forecasts on every major sporting event in North America ahead of football season.

Unlike generic weather apps and AI-generated forecasts, every outlook on MySportsWeather is updated continuously from National Weather Service data and interpreted by a working meteorologist.

"There is no substitute for a meteorologist who has spent nearly two decades reading these venues - the wind patterns, the microclimates, the way a forecast actually plays out at field level and the way teams typically respond to that," said Emily Black, PR advisor for MySportsWeather. "No one can read a game-day forecast the way MySportsWeather's chief meteorologist does, because no one can match that level of experience in sports meteorology - a genuinely rare specialty. That read is what decides games, and it's now on every matchup in North America, for free."

The site arrives in a time where weather impacts are becoming increasingly common, from heat stoppages in the World Cup, to severe storms postponing baseball games, to extreme temperature swings during the NFL season.

About MySportsWeather

MySportsWeather (MySportsWeather.com) is a free forecast hub covering every major sport, built by a meteorologist with more than 18 years of experience and a master's degree in meteorology. Forecasts are refreshed every 25 minutes and include high-resolution HRRR model overlays for near-term outlooks.

It provides continuously updated, venue-specific weather for every game, match, round, and race from National Weather Service data. Personal forecast write-ups from our chief meteorologist, including the impact on fantasy sports or sports-betting, is included with each weather-impacted game.

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