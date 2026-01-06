The Meadow (EPIC City) Advances with County Plan Submission, Reaffirms Open and Lawful Community Vision

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community Capital Partners (CCP) announced the submission of initial county plans in Collin County for The Meadow, a proposed master-planned community in Collin and Hunt counties. The submission marks a routine step in the development process and reflects CCP’s commitment to lawful planning, public accountability, and building a community open to families of all backgrounds and beliefs.

The plan submissions focus on standard technical requirements, including infrastructure, drainage, utilities, and safety, and are part of the normal review process for large-scale developments. These filings do not represent final approvals or construction activity, but rather the beginning of formal county review.

CCP supports transparency at every stage of development and will continue to engage through established public processes as reviews move forward. Public hearings, where applicable, will occur as part of the normal county process.

The Meadow Is an Open, Lawful Community

The Meadow is a proposed 400-acre master-planned community designed to serve families at every stage of life. Plans include homes, parks and green space, schools, healthcare facilities, retail, senior living options, and houses of worship, including a mosque. The plan allows for multiple houses of worship, reflecting the community’s open and inclusive design. From the outset, the project has been open to anyone who chooses to live there and is being developed in full compliance with all local, state, and federal laws.

As with many large-scale developments, initial working names are often used before plans are fully defined. “EPIC City” was an early working title tied to preliminary discussions. As the project advanced into a comprehensive, master-planned community, a name reflecting that broader vision was adopted: The Meadow. Renaming developments as plans mature is standard practice. It is important to note that The Meadow remains in very early stages of development still, with formal plans only now being submitted for routine county review.

Commitment to Community

Community Capital Partners respects the role of regulatory agencies and welcomes lawful oversight. The company remains fully committed to transparency, compliance with all applicable laws, and respectful, fact-based engagement.

The Meadow is about building a connected, multigenerational community rooted in neighborliness, dignity, and opportunity. It is about inclusion, shared civic values, and building a community where people of all backgrounds can live, connect, and thrive. Claims suggesting otherwise, including references to “Sharia law,” are false. No religious practice or private belief supersedes local, state, or federal law, and The Meadow is being planned entirely within those legal frameworks.

As the county review process continues, CCP will continue to communicate clearly and accurately about The Meadow. The company remains focused on moving forward responsibly and contributing positively to the North Texas communities it has long called home.

About Community Capital Partners

Community Capital Partners (CCP) is a Texas-based development firm focused on creating thoughtful, inclusive, and community-centered projects. CCP is the developer of The Meadow, a proposed master-planned community in Collin and Hunt counties designed to serve families at every stage of life. The Meadow is planned to include homes, parks and green space, schools, healthcare facilities, retail, senior living options, and houses of worship, and is open to all residents regardless of background or faith. CCP is committed to transparency, lawful development, and building communities rooted in connection, dignity, and long-term opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.