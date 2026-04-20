Releaf Financial Appoints Michael Soussan as Communications Director

Michael Soussan, Writer, Journalist, joins ReLeaf Financial

Strategic hire brings extensive media expertise, regulatory insight, and global communications experience

I’m excited to join a team that is not only innovating, but also shaping the broader conversation around Agentic AI.” — Michael Soussan

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Releaf Financial today announced the appointment of Michael Soussan as its new Communications Director, reinforcing the company’s commitment to clear, credible, and forward-looking engagement across media, policy, and industry stakeholders.Michael Soussan brings extensive media experience, having contributed interviews and analysis to CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, Fox News, Sky News, and the BBC, as well as leading publications like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, Time Magazine, among many. He has earned widespread recognition for his ability to translate complex geopolitical and compliance issues into clear, accessible analysis.In addition to a strong media track record, Soussan has operated at the intersection of communications and public policy. Notably, he has advised a range of global compliance teams, and testified before Congress, helping spark "the biggest exercise in global accountability" on the world stage, in the words of the UN Chief of Staff."Accountability and transparency used to be scary words for global institutions," says Michael Soussan. "In the age of Agentic AI, the same core values will decide which companies get to offer the most dependable, therefore profitable, transactions online."In his new role, Soussan will lead Releaf Financial’s communications strategy, overseeing media relations, thought leadership, and stakeholder engagement as the company continues to expand its footprint and partnerships.“We are very excited to welcome Michael Soussan to our leadership team,” said Chris Surdak, CEO of Releaf Financial. “His depth of experience across media and policy, combined with ability to explain niche technologies to wider audiences, make him uniquely positioned to help tell our story and support our next phase of growth.”Soussan added: “Releaf Financial is operating at a pivotal moment for the industry. I’m excited to join a team that is not only innovating, but also shaping the broader conversation around Agentic AI. I look forward to amplifying the company’s unique value proposition and engaging with stakeholders across the blockchain ecosystem.”Media ContactReLeaf Financialpress@releaf-financial.comChris SurdakReLeaf Financial Incorporatedpress@releaf-financial.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

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