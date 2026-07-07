ReLeaf Financial and Blackspire Group today announced a strategic joint venture to launch Agentic Shield™

The Agentic Shield offering combines two new patented trust protocols, which align with the NIST approach and may be offered as guardrails against agentic AI security risks Combined Patent Close the Trust Gap created by Agentic AI incoming signals Enforcing policies with patented protocols that ensure Human Control over incoming signals

Agentic Shield™ is a next-generation trust architecture designed to secure autonomous AI systems by verifying both **human intent** and **physical reality**

Our "Proof of Intent" Combined with Blackspire’s "Proof of Reality" tech stack offers the Agentic Shield: a combined protocol deployment that provides the missing trust layer for the Agentic Age.”” — Chris Surdak, CEO Releaf-Financial

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JULY 7, DC, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Financial and Blackspire Group Launch Joint Venture to Build Agentic Shield™New Reality-Based Trust Architecture Designed to Secure Autonomous AI Under Emerging U.S. and Global AI RegulationsReLeaf Financial and Blackspire Group today announced a strategic joint venture to launch Agentic Shield™, a next-generation trust architecture designed to secure autonomous AI systems by verifying both human intent and physical reality.The new offering combines two complementary patented protocols:Proof of Intent™ (POI) — ReLeaf Financial’s patented system for verifying that a consequential digital action was authorized by a responsible human beingProof of Reality™ (PoR) — Blackspire Group’s patented system for verifying the real-world conditions, context, time, and location surrounding automated decision-makingTogether, these technologies create a new infrastructure layer for AI governance—designed to help governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators close what both companies call the Trust Gap in Agentic AI.As AI agents increasingly gain the ability to make decisions, initiate transactions, and operate with minimal human intervention, a central problem has emerged: How do organizations prove that an AI action was authorized, lawful, and grounded in reality?Traditional cybersecurity and identity frameworks authenticate systems and users, but often fail to answer deeper questions essential to accountability:Who approved this action?Where did it happen?When did it happen?Which rules or laws applied?Can the action be proven in court?Agentic Shield addresses these questions by cryptographically binding human authorization to verified real-world conditions, creating tamper-resistant evidence trails for AI-driven systems.The joint venture comes at a pivotal regulatory moment. In February 2026, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) issued a concept paper on software and AI agent identity and authorization. On June 2, 2026, the White House further elevated AI governance through its Executive Order on Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, signaling stronger federal focus on AI safety, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and critical infrastructure resilience.The partnership positions Agentic Shield as a practical implementation layer for emerging AI governance frameworks in the United States and abroad, including the EU AI Act, which becomes broadly applicable in August 2026.“AI is rapidly evolving from software assistant to autonomous actor,” said Chris Surdak, Chief Executive Officer of ReLeaf Financial. “That changes everything. The next great challenge is not simply making AI more intelligent—it is making AI accountable. Proof of Intent ensures that consequential actions remain under meaningful human control. Combined with Blackspire’s Proof of Reality, Agentic Shield provides the missing trust layer for the agentic age.”Surdak added: “Regulators are rightly asking for oversight, traceability, and accountability. But policy alone is not enough. Policy defines the rules. Protocols enforce them.”Brent Bursey, Chief Executive Officer of Blackspire Group, said the partnership responds directly to one of the most urgent security challenges facing governments and enterprises.“The future threat landscape will not be defined only by malicious code, but by autonomous systems acting on false or manipulated inputs,” Bursey said. “Organizations need more than logs and audit reports—they need verifiable truth. Proof of Reality establishes machine-verifiable evidence of what actually happened in the physical world. When combined with Proof of Intent, Agentic Shield creates a foundation for trusted machine autonomy.”Agentic Shield is designed for deployment in high-trust sectors where AI errors, fraud, or adversarial manipulation carry significant consequences, including:Government and defenseFinancial servicesTelecommunicationsCritical infrastructureSupply chains and logisticsHealthcare and regulated industriesThe companies believe demand for infrastructure-level trust systems will accelerate as AI regulation moves from policy discussion to active enforcement.By combining patented cryptographic proof of human authorization with proof of real-world conditions, ReLeaf Financial and Blackspire aim to establish a new category in AI security: Reality-Based Trust Architecture for AI Governance.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial is the creator of Proof of Intent™, a patented trust protocol designed to verify authenticated human intent behind consequential digital actions and AI-driven transactions.About Blackspire GroupBlackspire Group develops advanced trust and verification technologies that establish secure proof of real-world events, location, and contextual execution for automated systems.Linked inMedia ContactMichael SoussanCommunications DirectorReLeaf Financialmichael.soussan@ releaf-financial .comCorporate ContactChris SurdakChief Executive OfficerReLeaf Financialinfo@releaf-financial.comWebsite: www.releaf-financial.com

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