ReLeaf Financial and Macondo Magic Softwares to Build and Deploy Trust Solutions Serving Latin America

Discussing AI Governance in LATAM: Magneto365's Alejandro Arango Mesa, ReLeaf Financial's Christopher Surdak and LinkedIn's Martha Cuevas

Collaboration will support regional deployment, localization, implementation, and commercial expansion of ReLeaf Financial technologies

Latin America represents one of the most dynamic opportunities globally for next-generation trust and authentication infrastructure.” — Christopher Surdak, CEO, ReLeaf Financial

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Financial today announced the signing of a strategic Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Macondo Magic Softwares, a Colombia-based technology solutions provider, to explore a broad commercial and technical collaboration focused on expanding ReLeaf Financial’s authentication and trust infrastructure technologies across selected Latin American markets.Under the proposed collaboration, the companies intend to evaluate multiple forms of partnership, including referral, reseller, implementation, localization, and technology-support arrangements designed to accelerate regional deployment capabilities for ReLeaf Financial’s enterprise software platform.The Letter of Intent also contemplates potential collaboration on technical integration, localization, deployment support, product adaptation, and strategic advisory services intended to help tailor ReLeaf Financial’s technologies to the operational and regulatory realities of Latin American markets.“Latin America represents one of the most dynamic opportunities globally for next-generation trust and authentication infrastructure,” said Chris Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial. “What makes Macondo particularly valuable as a potential strategic partner is not only their technical expertise, but also their operational understanding of regional market conditions, localization needs, and enterprise deployment realities across Latin America. We believe trusted digital infrastructure will increasingly become foundational to how organizations manage security, user authentication, and digital interaction at scale.”The companies intend to jointly evaluate priority industries, customer segments, deployment strategies, and commercial models in territories where Macondo Magic Softwares currently operates. Proposed collaboration areas include implementation support, customer onboarding, localization, language adaptation, integration services, and regional customer success operations.“What excites us about this relationship is the opportunity to combine strong regional technical capabilities with a fundamentally new approach to digital trust infrastructure,” said Santiago Botero Riaño, CEO of Macondo Magic Softwares.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial is a financial technology company focused on developing regulated, scalable, and compliance-oriented trust and authentication infrastructure solutions designed to support evolving global market needs.About Macondo Magic SoftwaresMacondo Magic Softwares is a Colombia-based technology solutions provider specializing in customized software development, technical integration, and enterprise IT services across selected Latin American markets.

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