ReLeaf Financial and Dots.eco in Strategic Partnership to Advance Energy-Efficient Blockchain & Environmental Impact

Dots.Eco partners with ReLeaf Financial

Partnership combines patented Proof of Intent technology with environmental impact certification and sustainability rewards

For years, the blockchain industry faced a false choice: maximize security and accept massive energy consumption, or improve energy efficiency by sacrificing trust. Our tech changes that equation.” — Chris Surdak, CEO Releaf-Financial

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Financial and Dots.eco today announced the signing of a strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) to explore a phased partnership focused on environmental impact verification and sustainability-linked rewards for next-generation digital infrastructure.The collaboration will begin with Dots.eco onboarding ReLeaf Financial into its environmental impact certification platform, providing independently verified sustainability metrics that ReLeaf can use in investor, partner, and client-facing materials.At the center of the collaboration is ReLeaf Financial’s patented Proof of Intent (POI) technology, which offers a fundamentally more energy-efficient approach to secure blockchain transactions.Traditional blockchain systems often require significant infrastructure and energy consumption. Leading cryptocurrencies have been estimated to consume more than 900 kWh per transaction — roughly equivalent to the electricity usage of an average U.S. household over more than a month. ReLeaf’s Proof of Intent architecture instead uses passive spare capacity from smartphones in a distributed network, requiring no dedicated mining infrastructure while maintaining strong transaction security.This creates a unique value proposition: enterprise clients no longer need to choose between transaction security and energy efficiency.Beyond certifying ReLeaf’s environmental advantage, the companies will also explore opportunities to integrate Dots.eco’s environmental rewards infrastructure into ReLeaf’s witness reward system. This would enable participants who help validate transactions on the ReLeaf network to convert rewards into verified environmental actions, creating a direct link between network participation and measurable real-world impact. Impact rewards would be fulfilled through Dots.eco’s ecosystem of vetted environmental partners and certified impact initiatives.The collaboration reflects a broader vision of linking participation in next-generation digital infrastructure with verified environmental impact.Dots.eco is a Certified B Corporation that provides the technology and environmental infrastructure enabling companies to incentivize user behavior through real-world impact rewards.Working with global enterprises and organizations including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Dots.eco helps businesses activate, measure, and certify environmental impact through customer engagement, loyalty, and rewards programs.“For years, the blockchain industry has faced a false choice: maximize security and accept massive energy consumption, or improve energy efficiency by sacrificing trust,” said Chris Surdak, Chief Executive Officer of ReLeaf Financial. “Proof of Intent changes that equation. Our architecture dramatically reduces energy requirements without compromising security. Partnering with Dots allows us not only to measure that environmental advantage, but potentially to amplify it by turning network participation into real-world environmental action.”Daniel Madrid Spitz, Co-Founder of Dots.eco, said:At Dots.eco, we help companies achieve their business goals by incentivizing user behavior through environmental rewards. ReLeaf’s approach opens up exciting opportunities to align participation in energy-efficient digital infrastructure with verified environmental action. We’re excited to explore how environmental incentives can create value for businesses, engage users in meaningful ways, and generate measurable impact for the planet.The companies expect to evaluate pilot opportunities and potential commercial integrations in the coming months.About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial is a technology company building trust infrastructure for the digital economy. Its patented Proof of Intent technology verifies authenticated human intent behind digital actions, reducing fraud and enabling secure, frictionless transactions across enterprise systems while significantly reducing energy consumption.About Dots.ecoDots.eco is a Certified B Corporation that helps organizations achieve business objectives through environmental rewards. Its technology platform enables enterprises to incentivize customer and user behavior while activating, measuring, and certifying real-world environmental impact. Dots.eco collaborates with global enterprises, UNEP, and UNDP to advance scalable environmental action through digital engagement.ReLeaf FinancialMedia ContactMichael SoussanCommunication LeadReLeaf FinancialMichael.Soussan@releaf-financial.comWebsite: www.releaf-financial.com Corporate ContactChris SurdakChief Executive OfficerReLeaf Financialinfo@releaf-financial.comWebsite: www.releaf-financial.com Dots.ecoMedia ContactSilvia GalloDirector of Marketing and BDDots Ecosilvia@dots.ecoWebsite: www.dots.eco Corporate contact:Daniel Madrid SpitzCo-founder and CGODots Ecodaniel@dots.ecoWebsite: www.dots.eco

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