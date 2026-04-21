TVRem version 1.3 adds Apple TV support

Electronic Team, Inc. announces the release of TVRem 1.3, which introduces Apple TV compatibility and new localizations for users worldwide.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TVRem 1.3 Expands Device Support with Apple TV Integration

The new release of TVRem focuses on support for Apple TV, making the app compatible with one more major platform and new localizations.

Electronic Team, Inc. announces the release of its free universal TV remote app for iPhone and iPad, TVRem. The update focuses on improving device compatibility and making it easier to control multiple devices from a single application.

TVRem is designed to replace physical remotes and simplify interaction with smart TVs and streaming devices by combining control into one mobile interface. Starting from version 1.3, the app becomes compatible with Apple TV, expanding the range of supported devices and bringing one more major platform into the app’s ecosystem. At the same time, it continues to support a wide variety of smart TVs and streaming platforms, allowing users to rely on a single app for everyday control across different devices

In addition to expanded compatibility, the release also introduces new localizations. The app is now available in Polish, Swedish, Romanian, and Ukrainian, making it more accessible to a broader audience.

Besides that, the updated version contains other fixes and improvements in the overall performance and usability of the app.

Along with the above-mentioned improvements, TVRem key features are the following:

- Full control of your Smart TV from your iPhone or iPad

- Touchpad navigation for easy browsing

- Fast text input from iPhone/iPad keyboard

- Voice control on supported devices

- Quick access to streaming services



For more information, visit the https://mac.eltima.com/tvrem-universal-tv-remote/

TVRem is completely free to use and available for download on the App Store.

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Electronic Team, Inc. is a technology development company that specializes in producing high-quality software applications that work across all major platforms.

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