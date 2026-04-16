USB Network Gate Introduces Free Version for Personal Use

New free version of USB Network Gate is released

New free edition provides basic USB over Network access, ideal for personal use.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. has released a free version of USB Network Gate, professional software for accessing USB devices over a network (LAN/WAN/Internet) in RDP sessions or virtual machines. The new edition is intended for personal, non-commercial use and offers a way for users to work with remote USB devices at no cost.

The release comes with several limitations:

- The free version allows users to share one USB device at a time. It is intended for situations where occasional remote access to a single peripheral is needed, as opposed to the 10-device limit of the paid license.

- Users must reconfigure the shared device after each application restart or connection drop.

- The free version is also limited to non-commercial use.

USB Network Gate is used to remotely connect to USB peripherals, including printers, scanners, card readers, dongles, and other hardware that typically require a direct physical connection.

The introduction of the free edition expands access to USB over Network technology for individuals who need a lightweight option for personal use or want to evaluate the app before purchase.

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