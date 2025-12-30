HelpWire 2025 Year in Review: 2.3M+ Sessions, Major Updates, and the 2026 Roadmap

HelpWire Year in Review 2025

Electronic Team, Inc. shares HelpWire’s 2025 recap: growth, reliability work, major releases, community highlights, recognition, and the 2026 roadmap.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Team, Inc. today published the HelpWire 2025 Year in Review, summarizing a year of significant product growth, platform upgrades, and roadmap priorities for 2026.

HelpWire saw a major increase in adoption in 2025, with new users up 285% compared to 2024. This growth also increased real-world demands on the platform, as more organizations relied on HelpWire for daily remote support work.

In total, HelpWire powered more than 2.3 million remote sessions in 2025—roughly a 7x increase over 2024. HelpWire was also used in 180 countries during the year, reflecting continued global adoption.

Key releases shipped in 2025 included:

- A refreshed HelpWire web portal with improved navigation and management workflows.

- Web portal notifications to support faster, more consistent follow-ups.

- Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) to strengthen account security.

- A Linux client app to support cross-platform environments.

- Unattended access for macOS to enable proactive maintenance and after-hours support.

- Company ownership transfer to support continuity as teams scale.

- Client grouping to help organize accounts and speed up navigation.

HelpWire’s product direction in 2025 was strongly influenced by users. More than 2,000 pieces of feedback were submitted over the year, helping shape stability work, workflow improvements, and team-focused capabilities.

HelpWire also continued to expand inside teams and organizations. In 2025, users sent 6,000 operator invitations, reflecting growing collaborative usage. Community discussion also increased, with 400+ new members joining the HelpWire Reddit community and contributing 200+ posts and 800+ comments during the year.

Electronic Team also noted independent platform recognition for HelpWire in 2025, including:

- GetApp Category Leaders 2025 — Remote Support

- Software Advice FrontRunners 2025 — Remote Support

- “Users Love Us” on G2

- Capterra Shortlist 2025 — Remote Support

Looking ahead to 2026, Electronic Team outlined product priorities currently in development, including enhanced access management (roles and permissions), short connection links, unattended remote access for Linux, multi-session support, expansion to mobile, improvements to the operator app, and the introduction of paid subscription plans designed to support professional use while keeping HelpWire free for personal use.

The full HelpWire 2025 Year in Review is available on the HelpWire blog.

About Electronic Team, Inc.

Electronic Team, Inc. develops remote access and productivity software used by individuals and teams worldwide. HelpWire is the company’s remote support platform designed to make starting and managing support sessions simple, reliable, and secure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.