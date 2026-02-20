Simplesat opens express migration for Delighted users ahead of June 30 shutdown

Delighted users: migrate to Simplesat fast. Free onboarding, full data transfer, no disruption before June 30.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delighted is shutting down soon.The customer feedback platform stops operating permanently on June 30, 2026 — after that date, surveys stop running, dashboards go offline, and years of feedback data disappear.For teams still using Delighted, the clock is ticking. Simplesat has opened an express migration program to help them move fast."Nobody wants to switch tools with a deadline hanging over them, but we can get you moved in a week," said Cory Brown, CEO of Simplesat.Simplesat's migration team handles the full transition: importing data, recreating surveys, connecting integrations, and configuring delivery. The migration and onboarding are included at no charge. For teams who sign up for an annual plan, Simplesat covers the remaining months of their current Delighted contract at no cost.For Delighted users, the interface will feel familiar — the same clean surveys and straightforward setup they're used to — with additional capabilities built for growing teams: AI-powered comment tagging, 50+ integrations including Zendesk, Gladly, Gorgias, HubSpot, Intercom, and Salesforce, team dashboards, and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Support is hands-on."A migration forces you to see your whole feedback system in one place," Brown said. "It's a good moment to make sure what you're measuring lines up with the decisions you need to make."The program is open now. Teams ready to move can start at simplesat.io/delighted before the June 30 deadline.About SimplesatSimplesat serves over 1,000 brands in retail, SaaS, hospitality, and professional services. The customer feedback platform helps high-volume support teams measure and act on real-time feedback. Based in the US, with team members around the world.

