Lean Solutions Group Guides Organizations from AI Hype to Operational Reality

Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

New LSG Product Releases Enable AI to Execute Real Operational Work with Expert Human Oversight for Complex Logistics and Business Operations

This webinar is about closing the AI gap and helping leaders turn AI from a concept into a capability that delivers measurable results.” — Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a global leader in AI-powered business solutions and tech-enabled talent, will host an upcoming webinar focused on one of the most pressing challenges facing businesses: why AI adoption continues to fall short of expectations, and how organizations can begin to realize measurable value. The webinar will be held at 11 a.m. CT on April 23.As enterprises accelerate investments in AI, results have lagged. Industry research shows that as many as 95% of enterprise AI initiatives fail to deliver measurable returns (source: MIT Media Labs), often due to poor alignment with real-world workflows and a lack of operational integration.This webinar will explore the root causes behind this gap and outline a more effective path forward – one grounded in practical implementation, human expertise, and operational control.The session will examine:• Why AI initiatives stall in the “trough of disillusionment”• Common pitfalls in deploying AI without clear use cases or governance• The role of human-in-the-loop models in driving real outcomes• How organizations can move from experimentation to scalable impact“Organizations aren’t struggling with AI because the technology doesn’t work. They are struggling because it’s being deployed without the operational structure needed to support it,” said Alfonso Quijano, Chief Technology Officer at LSG. “This webinar is about closing that gap and helping leaders turn AI from a concept into a capability that delivers measurable results.”LSG’s approach emphasizes a human + AI hybrid model, where AI enhances, but does not replace, human judgment and exception handling, enabling more resilient, scalable, and effective operations, and protecting customer satisfaction levels.The webinar is designed for operations leaders, supply chain executives, and business decision-makers seeking a clearer, more disciplined approach to AI adoption. To register, please click here.About Lean Solutions Group Lean Solutions Group is a next-generation solutions provider integrating AI-driven automation, embedded industry expertise, and technology-powered talent for its clients. Built on proven success in the demanding Supply Chain sector, our AI-enabled platform serves hundreds of clients across multiple industries. With more than 10,000 employees in six countries and a rapidly growing base of over 650 clients, Lean Solutions Group helps companies achieve immediate cost savings and operational efficiency while building long-term resilience and growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com

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