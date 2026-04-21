Digital Accelerant Launches 'Accelerant Pages' to Transform How Businesses Create High-Converting Profiles

Accelerant Pages™ lets agencies instantly generate branded, high-converting profile pages using templates, automation, and AI—built to scale fast.

Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.” — Steve Jobs

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Accelerant, the innovator behind AI-powered Video Business Cards and advanced lead capture solutions, today announced the launch of Accelerant Pages ™, a scalable platform designed to help agencies and organizations rapidly generate polished, high-converting profile and showcase pages in minutes.Built for speed, consistency, and performance, Accelerant Pages™ eliminates the traditional bottlenecks of web design by combining structured templates, intelligent content generation, and streamlined workflows into a single, powerful system.“Most businesses don’t struggle with ideas—they struggle with execution,” said Gabe O’Neill, founder of Digital Accelerant. “Accelerant Pages removes friction from the entire process. You define the structure once, and from there, every page becomes fast, consistent, and built to convert.”________________________________________A New Standard for Scalable Page CreationAccelerant Pages is designed to support a wide range of use cases, including:• Agency client profile pages• Preferred vendor showcases• Team member directories• Speaker and event profiles• Partner and affiliate spotlight pagesInstead of building each page from scratch, organizations define a core template, layout, and brand identity upfront. From there, users simply input structured information into a form, click “Generate,” and instantly produce a fully designed page aligned with their brand.________________________________________How It WorksThe platform follows a simple but powerful workflow:1. Define the TemplateEstablish layout structure, branding, and accent colors2. Determine Required Content FieldsIdentify exactly what information each profile should include3. Populate via Form InputUsers enter data for each individual profile4. Generate InstantlyPages are created automatically with polished design and structureFor organizations that prefer a hands-off approach, Digital Accelerant also offers done-for-you page creation services.________________________________________Designed for Agencies and High-Volume UseAccelerant Pages is particularly valuable for agencies and organizations managing multiple profiles, where consistency and efficiency are critical.“If you’re building 10, 20, or even 100 pages, doing it manually just doesn’t scale,” O’Neill added. “Accelerant Pages turns what used to take weeks into something you can do in an afternoon—without sacrificing quality.”________________________________________Integrated Into the Digital Accelerant EcosystemAccelerant Pages seamlessly integrates with Digital Accelerant’s broader platform, including:• Video Business Cards™ for dynamic introductions Virtual Video Books ™ for multi-chapter storytelling• Accelerant Chat™ for AI-powered engagement• Built-in lead capture and CRM connectivityThis unified approach allows businesses to not only present information—but actively capture leads, initiate conversations, and drive conversions from every page.________________________________________Solving the “Page Bottleneck” ProblemMany organizations face delays and inconsistency when creating new web pages due to:• Design and development backlogs• Lack of standardized layouts• Inconsistent branding across pages• High per-page costsAccelerant Pages addresses these challenges by introducing a repeatable system that ensures every page is:• Visually consistent• Strategically structured• Conversion-focused• Rapidly deployable________________________________________AvailabilityAccelerant Pages™ is now available as part of the Digital Accelerant platform, with flexible options for agencies, teams, and enterprise use.________________________________________About Digital AccelerantDigital Accelerant is a marketing technology company focused on helping businesses capture attention, connect instantly, and convert more opportunities into revenue. Its suite of tools—including Video Business Cards™, Virtual Video Books™, Accelerant Chat™, and now Accelerant Pages™—is designed to simplify and accelerate modern digital engagement.For more information, visit:

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