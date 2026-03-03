Digital Accelerant Launches Strategic Partnership Program to Help Agencies Capture and Convert More Leads

Celebrating Partnership Success

New program enables marketing agencies, exhibit firms, and service providers to offer video-driven lead capture and conversion tools to their clients.

Competition results in one winner. Collaboration finishes with many.” — Gabe O'Neill

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Accelerant, the marketing technology company behind the Video Business Card and Virtual Video Book ™, today announced the launch of its Strategic Partnership Program , designed to help agencies, trade show companies, video production firms, and marketing service providers expand their offerings while creating new recurring revenue opportunities.The program enables partners to integrate Digital Accelerant’s video-based lead capture and conversion infrastructure into their existing client services, allowing businesses to Capture, Connect, and Convert prospects more effectively, particularly in high-value environments such as trade shows, conferences, and networking events.“Most service providers help clients generate visibility,” said Gabe O’Neill, Founder of Digital Accelerant, known professionally as The Godfather of the Video Business Card. “Our partnership program allows them to extend that visibility into measurable engagement, ongoing conversations, and revenue-producing relationships.”TURNING CLIENT INTERACTIONS INTO LONG TERM REVENUE ASSETSDigital Accelerant’s platform replaces traditional static business cards and passive lead collection with interactive, video-based communication tools that:• Capture prospect contact information instantly• Deliver personalized video introductions and follow-ups• Enable ongoing text and video communication• Provide built-in tracking and engagement visibility• Extend conversations beyond the initial point of contactThis allows partners to offer clients a complete lead engagement solution rather than simply generating introductions that often go unused.BUILT FOR AGENCIES, TRADE SHOW PROVIDERS, AND MARKETING PROFESSIONALSThe partnership program is specifically designed for organizations that help clients generate leads, including:• Trade show booth design and exhibit firms• Marketing and branding agencies• Video production companies• CRM consultants and sales enablement providers• Business consultants and growth strategists• Speaker agents and coachesPartners can incorporate Digital Accelerant’s solutions into their client offerings, strengthening client retention while creating new revenue streams.EXPANDING THE VALUE OF EXISTING CLIENT RELATIONSHIPSRather than replacing existing services, Digital Accelerant enhances them by providing infrastructure that helps clients convert more of the opportunities they already generate.This creates a natural extension of services such as booth design, video production, marketing campaigns, and CRM implementation.“Partners already help clients create opportunities,” O’Neill said. “We provide the missing layer that ensures those opportunities turn into conversations and business.”SUPPORTING A GROWING SHIFT TOWARD VIDEO-DRIVEN COMMUNICATIONAs video continues to become the dominant form of business communication, Digital Accelerant’s solutions enable professionals to present themselves more effectively while maintaining ongoing engagement with prospects.The Strategic Partnership Program allows service providers to participate directly in this shift while strengthening their own competitive positioning.Organizations interested in learning more about the program can visit:

