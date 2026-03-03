Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,643 in the last 365 days.

Digital Accelerant Launches Strategic Partnership Program to Help Agencies Capture and Convert More Leads

digital-accelerant-strategic-partnership

Celebrating Partnership Success

New program enables marketing agencies, exhibit firms, and service providers to offer video-driven lead capture and conversion tools to their clients.

Competition results in one winner. Collaboration finishes with many.”
— Gabe O'Neill
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Accelerant, the marketing technology company behind the Video Business Card and Virtual Video Book™, today announced the launch of its Strategic Partnership Program, designed to help agencies, trade show companies, video production firms, and marketing service providers expand their offerings while creating new recurring revenue opportunities.

The program enables partners to integrate Digital Accelerant’s video-based lead capture and conversion infrastructure into their existing client services, allowing businesses to Capture, Connect, and Convert prospects more effectively, particularly in high-value environments such as trade shows, conferences, and networking events.

“Most service providers help clients generate visibility,” said Gabe O’Neill, Founder of Digital Accelerant, known professionally as The Godfather of the Video Business Card. “Our partnership program allows them to extend that visibility into measurable engagement, ongoing conversations, and revenue-producing relationships.”

TURNING CLIENT INTERACTIONS INTO LONG TERM REVENUE ASSETS

Digital Accelerant’s platform replaces traditional static business cards and passive lead collection with interactive, video-based communication tools that:

• Capture prospect contact information instantly
• Deliver personalized video introductions and follow-ups
• Enable ongoing text and video communication
• Provide built-in tracking and engagement visibility
• Extend conversations beyond the initial point of contact

This allows partners to offer clients a complete lead engagement solution rather than simply generating introductions that often go unused.

BUILT FOR AGENCIES, TRADE SHOW PROVIDERS, AND MARKETING PROFESSIONALS

The partnership program is specifically designed for organizations that help clients generate leads, including:

• Trade show booth design and exhibit firms
• Marketing and branding agencies
• Video production companies
• CRM consultants and sales enablement providers
• Business consultants and growth strategists
• Speaker agents and coaches

Partners can incorporate Digital Accelerant’s solutions into their client offerings, strengthening client retention while creating new revenue streams.

EXPANDING THE VALUE OF EXISTING CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS

Rather than replacing existing services, Digital Accelerant enhances them by providing infrastructure that helps clients convert more of the opportunities they already generate.

This creates a natural extension of services such as booth design, video production, marketing campaigns, and CRM implementation.

“Partners already help clients create opportunities,” O’Neill said. “We provide the missing layer that ensures those opportunities turn into conversations and business.”

SUPPORTING A GROWING SHIFT TOWARD VIDEO-DRIVEN COMMUNICATION

As video continues to become the dominant form of business communication, Digital Accelerant’s solutions enable professionals to present themselves more effectively while maintaining ongoing engagement with prospects.

The Strategic Partnership Program allows service providers to participate directly in this shift while strengthening their own competitive positioning.

Organizations interested in learning more about the program can visit:
https://digitalaccelerant.com/revenue-share

Gabe O'Neill
Digital Accelerant
+1 470-257-7749
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Digital Accelerant Launches Strategic Partnership Program to Help Agencies Capture and Convert More Leads

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.