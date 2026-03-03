Digital Accelerant Launches Strategic Partnership Program to Help Agencies Capture and Convert More Leads
New program enables marketing agencies, exhibit firms, and service providers to offer video-driven lead capture and conversion tools to their clients.
The program enables partners to integrate Digital Accelerant’s video-based lead capture and conversion infrastructure into their existing client services, allowing businesses to Capture, Connect, and Convert prospects more effectively, particularly in high-value environments such as trade shows, conferences, and networking events.
“Most service providers help clients generate visibility,” said Gabe O’Neill, Founder of Digital Accelerant, known professionally as The Godfather of the Video Business Card. “Our partnership program allows them to extend that visibility into measurable engagement, ongoing conversations, and revenue-producing relationships.”
TURNING CLIENT INTERACTIONS INTO LONG TERM REVENUE ASSETS
Digital Accelerant’s platform replaces traditional static business cards and passive lead collection with interactive, video-based communication tools that:
• Capture prospect contact information instantly
• Deliver personalized video introductions and follow-ups
• Enable ongoing text and video communication
• Provide built-in tracking and engagement visibility
• Extend conversations beyond the initial point of contact
This allows partners to offer clients a complete lead engagement solution rather than simply generating introductions that often go unused.
BUILT FOR AGENCIES, TRADE SHOW PROVIDERS, AND MARKETING PROFESSIONALS
The partnership program is specifically designed for organizations that help clients generate leads, including:
• Trade show booth design and exhibit firms
• Marketing and branding agencies
• Video production companies
• CRM consultants and sales enablement providers
• Business consultants and growth strategists
• Speaker agents and coaches
Partners can incorporate Digital Accelerant’s solutions into their client offerings, strengthening client retention while creating new revenue streams.
EXPANDING THE VALUE OF EXISTING CLIENT RELATIONSHIPS
Rather than replacing existing services, Digital Accelerant enhances them by providing infrastructure that helps clients convert more of the opportunities they already generate.
This creates a natural extension of services such as booth design, video production, marketing campaigns, and CRM implementation.
“Partners already help clients create opportunities,” O’Neill said. “We provide the missing layer that ensures those opportunities turn into conversations and business.”
SUPPORTING A GROWING SHIFT TOWARD VIDEO-DRIVEN COMMUNICATION
As video continues to become the dominant form of business communication, Digital Accelerant’s solutions enable professionals to present themselves more effectively while maintaining ongoing engagement with prospects.
The Strategic Partnership Program allows service providers to participate directly in this shift while strengthening their own competitive positioning.
