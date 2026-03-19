Digital Accelerant Introduces Executive Impact Generator™ to Turn QR Code Scans Into Lead Magnets

Text GABE to +1 833-620-1961

New AI-powered feature gives professionals a compelling reason to scan their Video Business Cards™ by instantly generating a shareable executive impact sheet.

Make it simple, but significant.” — Don Draper

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Accelerant today announced the launch of its Executive Impact Generator ™, a new AI-powered capability that creates an instant executive one-sheet after a prospect scans a Digital Accelerant Video Business Card.The capability is built into the company’s Video Business Card platform and allows professionals to offer prospects an instant executive one-sheet summarizing their services, expertise, and value proposition.The goal: give people a real reason to scan a QR code again.Across conferences, networking events, and trade shows, QR codes have become nearly universal—but many professionals struggle to motivate prospects to scan them because the experience often delivers little immediate value.Digital Accelerant’s new Impact Generator changes that dynamic.Instead of scanning a code simply to receive contact information, prospects can now access a polished executive impact sheet generated automatically from the professional’s Video Business Card profile. And what’s best about that is the prospect gets it for free.“This feature turns a QR code into a lead magnet,” said Gabe O'Neill, founder of Digital Accelerant. “When someone scans one of our cards, they’re not just getting a stunning video business card. On top of all that, they’re receiving a beautiful executive summary they can reference after the conversation. It’s yet another way to make our clients and their prospects stand out.”The one-sheet is generated instantly using AI and presented in a clean, shareable format designed for follow-up conversations, partnerships, and business development discussions. It requires no editing skills or formatting skills. All the info is “dumped in a pile” and Digital Accelerant’s AI engine handles the rest. The process to create one takes less than 5 minutes.Importantly, the one-sheet is only accessible through the QR code or text keyword tied to the Video Business Card, giving professionals a powerful incentive to encourage scans during networking interactions. Only Digital Accelerant card owners can offer this feature, and prospects can unlock the executive one-sheet only through the scan—turning the interaction itself into an exclusive exchange of value.This approach transforms the QR code interaction itself into something far more meaningful than a simple link exchange. Instead, it becomes a moment where professionals can offer something useful and memorable in return for a prospect’s attention.Digital Accelerant’s platform focuses on helping entrepreneurs and sales professionals transform networking interactions into measurable results through a system designed to Capture, Connect, Convert.The company’s technology combines video introductions, QR code lead capture, messaging capabilities, and AI-generated marketing assets into a unified platform built specifically for modern networking and event marketing.The new Executive Impact Generator is available exclusively to Digital Accelerant Video Business Card owners. To try it out, text the word GABE to +1 (833) 620-1961. You will receive Gabe O’Neill’s video business card and at bottom section will reveal the instructions on how to get your own free Executive Impact sheet that can be distributed among all of your colleagues.

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