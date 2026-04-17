Fetch Me Later Provides Customized Dog Boarding Experiences Based on Each Pet’s Needs

McKinney-based Fetch Me Later tailored boarding stays through suite choices, enrichment options and trained care shaped around each dog’s needs.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a professional luxury pet resort in McKinney, Texas, provided customized dog boarding experiences based on each pet’s activity level, privacy needs, social preferences and care requirements, using accommodations and enrichment options that had been refined at the family-owned facility since 1998.

Located on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, the business served dog owners who valued premium care in McKinney, Frisco and Prosper, as well as the broader Collin County area, generally within 10 miles of 75071. According to company materials, customers traveled to the McKinney location to access services, where the mission centered on providing a trusted source for pet care and treating each guest as valued, loved and cared for as family.

Company-provided information showed that boarding options had been structured to suit different temperaments and routines, including:

• Indoor/outdoor Patio Suites with 5-foot-by-7-foot rooms, 5-foot-by-6-foot patios, 24-hour patio access through a flap-style doggie door and five daily trips to the play yard.

• Indoor Pool View Suites with 5-foot-by-11-foot rooms, color TVs, full-length pool-view windows, five daily play-yard trips and a 10 p.m. bedtime walk.

• Standard and giant indoor/outdoor runs, including a 4-foot-by-5-foot room with a 4-foot-by-15-foot run and a 7-foot-by-5-foot room with a 7-foot-by-15-foot run, for dogs that preferred larger exterior space.

• Cozy Condos during holidays for well-socialized dogs up to 25 pounds, with seven playtime outings, a 10 p.m. potty walk and added one-on-one attention.

All rooms included Kuranda cots, blankets, fresh chilled water, medication administration as needed, except injectable medication, and at least five playtimes in the resort’s 1/4-acre yards. Dogs could play with friends or separately, depending on preference. A complimentary checkout bath for boarding guests, small-group play capped at six dogs, pool time and treat-based enrichments such as licky mats, Kongs, ice cream and pupsicles were also listed among the available options.

The boarding model was supported by 3 acres of fields and wooded grounds in McKinney. Fetch Me Later also stated that enrichment could be adjusted to match each dog’s personality, including individual play, additional outdoor play, nature walks, fetch, cuddle time and pool time. The company’s materials further stated that operations followed a pet bill of rights and employee code of ethics centered on safety, sanitation, supervision, proper hydration, exercise, required immunizations and honest communication with pet parents.

In company background materials, Denise McGough was identified as a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor who was on-site most days. The business also cited membership in The Dog Gurus in 2022 and bronze membership in the International Boarding & Pet Services Association in 2025.

Customer feedback supplied for this release reflected the emphasis on individualized care. Laurenz N. said, “Honestly, the best boarding experience we've had. Knowing my dog isn't stressed out in a cage all day is worth every penny.”

Nicole T. added, “Fetch Me Later is Amazing! Our dog has boarded here many times and he loves it! The staff are incredible and take such great care of our big fur baby. I wouldn't trust anyone else to care for our dog the way they do.”

For additional information about boarding services, accommodations or availability, readers could visit https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/, review updates at https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/blog or call +1 972-562-9910.

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About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

Contact Details:

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

End of Press Release.

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