Inside RakSmart’s Spring 2026 Infrastructure Update: From VPS to Enterprise Bare Metal

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SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What is the RakSmart Spring 2026 infrastructure update about?In April 2026, RakSmart introduced a broad update across its hosting infrastructure, covering VPS, dedicated servers, bare metal systems, and high-bandwidth solutions. The update is not limited to one product category, but instead reflects a general adjustment across different levels of hosting services, from entry-level deployments to enterprise-scale infrastructure. It includes changes in pricing, regional availability, and account credit incentives, aimed at making different tiers of infrastructure more accessible depending on user needs and workload requirements.Who is this infrastructure designed for?The update is designed for a wide range of users, depending on their technical requirements and scale of operations. For developers, VPS environments provide a flexible space to build and test applications, host small websites, or run automation scripts. These setups are commonly used during early development stages because they are easy to deploy and manage. Startups and small businesses often use VPS or mid-tier dedicated servers to support growing applications such as SaaS platforms, APIs, or customer-facing systems. These users typically need a balance between performance and cost, where resources can scale as demand increases. For enterprise users, the infrastructure extends to dedicated and bare metal servers that are better suited for production environments, large databases, and high-traffic systems that require consistent performance and stability. Account credit system and how it is usedAs part of the update, RakSmart introduced a top-up credit system where users receive matching bonus credits when they add funds to their accounts. These credits can be applied toward eligible hosting services within a limited usage window. This structure is particularly useful for teams that deploy infrastructure in phases. Instead of committing a large amount upfront, users can scale their spending based on project needs, whether for testing environments, temporary deployments, or gradual production scaling.What kind of performance do VPS and dedicated servers offer?VPS servers provide a virtualized environment where resources are shared but logically separated. They are suitable for lightweight to moderate workloads such as hosting websites, running backend services, automation tasks, and development environments. Their main advantage is flexibility and cost efficiency. Dedicated servers, on the other hand, provide full access to physical hardware. This allows for more consistent performance, which is important for applications that require stable CPU usage, large memory allocation, or continuous uptime. These are commonly used for production systems, databases, and high-traffic platforms.Why bandwidth-focused servers matterThe update also includes 1Gbps and 10Gbps server configurations, which are designed for workloads involving high data transfer. These are often used in scenarios such as video platforms, API-heavy systems, large-scale file distribution, or applications handling many simultaneous users. Higher bandwidth capacity helps reduce congestion during peak usage periods and improves overall responsiveness when dealing with large or continuous data flows.What are China-optimized and CN2 servers used for?China-optimized servers, including CN2 routing configurations, are intended for workloads that require stable and low-latency connectivity between international regions and mainland China. These are commonly used by businesses running cross-border platforms, e-commerce systems, or applications serving users in China. The key advantage of CN2 routing is improved network stability and more consistent latency compared to standard international routing, which helps improve user experience in cross-border environments.Enterprise and bare metal infrastructure use casesAt the higher end of the infrastructure stack, bare metal and enterprise dedicated servers are included for workloads that require maximum performance and control. These systems are often used for large-scale applications such as AI processing, data-intensive workloads, backend infrastructure for large platforms, and long-running production systems. Because they run directly on physical hardware without virtualization, they offer more predictable performance and better resource consistency under sustained workloads.Overall positioning of the updateOverall, the Spring 2026 update reflects a broad adjustment across RakSmart’s infrastructure ecosystem rather than a single promotional push. It spans from lightweight VPS instances to enterprise-grade bare metal systems, covering different performance tiers and use cases. This structure allows users to move between environments based on their needs, whether starting with small development projects or scaling into high-performance production infrastructure.About RakSmartRakSmart is a global hosting provider offering VPS, dedicated servers, and high-bandwidth infrastructure across multiple regions. Its services are designed to support a wide range of workloads, from basic development environments to enterprise-level systems requiring stable performance and global connectivity.

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