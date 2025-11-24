RAKsmart Strengthens VPS, Bare Metal Cloud, and Dedicated Server Offerings with Thanksgiving and Black Friday Initiative

Get to know our latest enhancement that scales up your business

CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAKsmart , a global leader in cloud and server hosting solutions, today announced enhancements to its worldwide infrastructure alongside special seasonal initiatives for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. As part of its ongoing commitment to customers, RAKsmart is introducing limited-time seasonal initiatives, bonus account credits, and trial access for qualifying users — a gesture of thanks to all businesses in this industry.Over the past year, RAKsmart has seen growing adoption across North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, driven by businesses seeking reliable infrastructure with global reach. In gratitude for their trust, RAKsmart is expanding its global footprint with new nodes in Seattle and São Paulo, while simultaneously upgrading hardware and bandwidth across its network and implementing advanced routing to ensure low latency, stable performance, and fast deployment times — helping businesses succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape.“Our mission has always been to empower businesses to grow efficiently and confidently,” said a RAKsmart spokesperson. “This Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we want to take a moment to thank our customers for their support. From startups exploring VPS solutions to small and medium enterprises leveraging Dedicated, Bare Metal, and Cloud Servers, our seasonal initiatives are designed to give back and provide flexible, valuable opportunities to enhance their operations.”Seasonal Initiatives to Show AppreciationsWith a strong focus on VPS, Bare Metal Cloud, and Dedicated Server solutions, RAKsmart’s limited-time seasonal initiatives, bonus account credits, and trial access for qualifying users are tailored to meet the unique needs of different customer segments. VPS [Insert Promo Link] solutions provide startups with flexible and cost-effective hosting, while Dedicated, Bare Metal, and Cloud [Insert Promo Link] offerings empower small and medium enterprises with high-performance infrastructure for business-critical operations.“These initiatives are our way of saying thank you,” the spokesperson added. “We hope that, with RAKsmart, our customers can continue to achieve the best results in their industries, and that our solutions help make their operations more reliable, scalable, and successful.”Looking AheadAs RAKsmart continues to expand its infrastructure and focus on high-performance offerings, the company remains dedicated to supporting businesses worldwide. By combining technical excellence, seasonal appreciation initiatives, and tiered offerings for different customer needs, RAKsmart strives to provide not just infrastructure, but a trusted partnership that enables growth and success.About RAKsmartRAKsmart is a global web infrastructure and hosting solutions provider offering Bare Metal Servers, Cloud Servers, VPS hosting, network solutions, and enterprise-level customizable services. With data centers across the United States, Asia, and Europe, RAKsmart delivers fast, secure, and scalable infrastructure to businesses worldwide.

