Industry Recognition for Excellence: RakSmart Honored with HostingSeekers '2026 Fastest Growing Hosting Brand' Award

CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RakSmart , a leading global provider of internet infrastructure services, today announced that it has been honored with the “2026 Fastest Growing Hosting Brand” award by HostingSeekers , a globally recognized hosting review platform. This prestigious recognition, awarded for the company's outstanding performance and rapid growth over the past year, acknowledges RakSmart's comprehensive strength in product excellence, service quality, and market influence.As a trusted global hosting review platform, HostingSeekers' annual awards aim to discover and honor brands that set new industry benchmarks through exceptional performance, high reliability, and technological innovation. The selection process was transparent and comprehensive, incorporating public votes from global users, customer reviews on third-party platforms, and rigorous evaluations of market impact and growth potential. RakSmart's ability to stand out among numerous global contenders to win this prestigious award fully demonstrates its growing trust among users worldwide and its strong market competitiveness.Customer-Centric Approach: Multi-Dimensional Advantages Defining New Industry StandardsRakSmart's receipt of this award is no coincidence. On the path to "Fastest Growth," RakSmart has consistently adhered to a customer-needs-oriented approach, continuously improving across multiple core dimensions:Price Transparency: RakSmart firmly believes that trust begins with clear communication. We eschew complex pricing schemes and implement an open, uniform, and transparent pricing strategy on our global website. Whether it's entry-level cloud servers or customized bare metal servers, all fees (including setup fees, bandwidth fees, and renewal prices) are clearly displayed before purchase, ensuring customers need not worry about hidden costs, enabling truly informed consumption.Uptime and Network Stability: As an internet infrastructure service provider, stability is our lifeline. RakSmart promises and delivers 99.9% network uptime. Through continuous optimization of our global backbone network, deployment of redundant hardware architectures, and the use of DDoS protection centers, we ensure that user operations maintain high-speed, stable online status worldwide, minimizing the risk of business interruption.Customer Support Responsiveness: In the fast-paced digital era, rapid response is key to service excellence. RakSmart has built a professional technical support team available 24/7, establishing a comprehensive response system through ticketing, online customer service, and multi-channel instant messaging. Our goal is an average first response time of under 15 minutes, ensuring that whether facing technical challenges or business inquiries, users receive professional, effective assistance promptly.Product Innovation and Market Adaptability: RakSmart maintains keen insight into market trends. Over the past year, targeting popular sectors like cross-border e-commerce, gaming, and AI computing power, we rapidly iterated our product line, launching multiple solutions including DDoS-protected server, premium CN2 Mainland China optimized routes, and flexible bare metal cloud. We also launched an Application Center, enabling users to deploy applications with one click based on their specific needs. We reject a "one-size-fits-all" approach and are committed to providing tailored infrastructure support for customers across different industries.Overall Market Reputation: Word of mouth speaks louder than trophies. RakSmart's growth is inseparable from the trust and support of hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. Across major third-party review platforms and social media, more and more users are sharing their excellent experiences with RakSmart. This well-established reputation, built on genuine service, forms the strongest foundation for our market growth.Commenting on the award, Matt Kauffman, CEO of RakSmart, stated:"We are truly honored to receive this recognition from HostingSeekers and users globally. The 'Fastest Growing Hosting Brand' award is the best reward for our unwavering commitment to our philosophy: 'driving service with technology, building trust through transparency, and responding to needs with speed.' We will take this honor as a new starting point to continue strengthening our infrastructure, optimizing customer service experiences, and dedicating ourselves to providing faster, more secure, and smarter internet infrastructure services for users worldwide."For more information about RakSmart and the latest product updates, please visit the official website: www.raksmart.com About RakSmart:Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, RakSmart is a leading global provider of internet infrastructure services. The company is dedicated to offering global enterprises, developers, and individuals services including dedicated servers, bare metal cloud, cloud servers/VPS, high-bandwidth servers, DDoS protection, Multiple-IPs servers, domains/SSL, CDN, and data center colocation. With over 30 data center nodes worldwide, premium network resources, 24/7 expert technical support, and a transparent, flexible business model, RakSmart has helped over 100,000 customers efficiently deploy their operations globally and is the preferred partner for many enterprises' global expansion.About HostingSeekers:Founded in 2020, HostingSeekers is a rapidly growing global hosting review and comparison platform dedicated to connecting over 1,500 hosting providers with millions of users worldwide. By providing transparent, unbiased user reviews and in-depth evaluations, HostingSeekers helps users make informed purchasing decisions. Its annual awards ceremony is one of the industry's most influential events, aiming to recognize hosting brands that excel in performance, security, customer service, and innovation.

