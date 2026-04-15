Sports Without Borders Launches New One-Hour Format with Global Storytelling Focus

Yunni Lee former professional swimmer Sports Without Borders All Sports Productions

Premiere episode features Yunni Lee, sharing her journey from professional swimmer in Taiwan to international sports correspondent.

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Without Borders, a sports talk program produced by All Sports Productions, has launched its new one-hour format, marking a major expansion into radio distribution and long-form content.

The premiere episode features international correspondent Yunni Lee, who shares her journey as a professional swimmer growing up in Taiwan and her transition into sports journalism. Lee discusses the discipline and challenges of competing at a high level at a young age, and how that experience shapes her perspective covering sports today. “Having been an athlete gives you a different lens,” Lee says. “You understand the pressure, the preparation, and the emotion behind every performance.”

The new format allows Sports Without Borders to move beyond quick-hit discussions into deeper storytelling, while maintaining its focus on topical, engaging sports conversations for modern audiences. The program includes headline-driven segments, in-depth discussions, and interviews designed to connect with fans ages 18–35, while remaining accessible to a broad sports audience.

Sports Without Borders is distributed across the All Sports ecosystem, including All Sports Television Network (ASTN), All Sports News (ASN), digital platforms, and expanding radio affiliates nationwide. The launch reinforces the role of All Sports Productions as the content engine behind the All Sports ecosystem.

About Sports Without Borders

Sports Without Borders is a sports talk program focused on topical, engaging, and globally relevant sports stories. The show features interviews with athletes, industry professionals, and media personalities, offering fresh perspectives designed for today’s sports audience.

About All Sports Productions

All Sports Productions is the content creation arm of the All Sports ecosystem, producing original programming including Sports Without Borders, All Sports News segments, and other sports-focused content for television, radio, and digital platforms.

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