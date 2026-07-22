All Sports Group Expands into Africa

Location of Ghana on the continent of Africa All Sports Group Sports Without Borders

Partnership with Africa Fitness Honors & Expo Marks Company's First Major Initiative on the Continent

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Sports Group, Inc., the parent company of the All Sports Television Network (ASTN), All Sports News (ASN), Sports Without Borders, and All Sports Productions, today announced a new international partnership with the Africa Fitness Honors & Expo (AFH) to support the organization's 2026 event in Accra, Ghana.

The partnership marks All Sports Group's first major initiative in Africa and advances the company's strategy of expanding its international sports coverage through collaborations with organizations around the world.

As part of the collaboration, All Sports Group will provide television, digital, and social media coverage of the Africa Fitness Honors & Expo while working with event organizers on an international talent search to identify emerging sports broadcasters who will participate in covering the event. Additional information regarding the talent search and participation opportunities will be announced by Africa Fitness Honors & Expo through its official communication channels.

"The world of sports extends far beyond traditional media markets," said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Group, Inc. "Africa is home to outstanding athletes, sporting events, and compelling stories that deserve broader international exposure. We are excited to partner with Africa Fitness Honors & Expo as we begin building relationships that will allow us to share more of those stories with audiences throughout the United States and around the world."

The Africa Fitness Honors & Expo, scheduled for December 4–6, 2026, in Accra, Ghana, brings together athletes, fitness professionals, industry leaders, and sports enthusiasts from across Africa to celebrate excellence in fitness, strength sports, wellness, and healthy living.

About All Sports Group, Inc.

All Sports Group, Inc. is a U.S.-based international sports media company dedicated to producing and distributing original sports programming across television, streaming, radio, and digital platforms. Its portfolio includes the All Sports Television Network (ASTN), All Sports News (ASN), Sports Without Borders, All Sports Productions, Food & Beverage Roadshow, and other original media properties focused on informing, entertaining, and connecting sports fans around the world.

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