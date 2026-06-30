ALL SPORTS PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES INVISIBLE: PULLING THE STRINGS

Yunni Lee interviews John Weber, President, Premier Talent & Sports Entertainment (PTSE), during production of Invisible: Pulling the Strings. Invisible: Pulling the Strings

New Original Interview Series Spotlighting the People Behind Sports

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Millions of fans watch sporting events every day, yet few ever meet the professionals whose work makes those moments possible. From agents and broadcasters to public relations executives, team personnel, venue operators, innovators, and business leaders, these are the people working behind the scenes to shape the global sports industry.

All Sports Productions today announced the launch of Invisible: Pulling the Strings, a new original interview series that gives viewers an inside look at the people whose work shapes the business of sports.

Led by international broadcaster Yunni Lee and supported by a growing team of All Sports Productions correspondents conducting interviews around the world, the series is produced in English and Chinese and reflects the organization's commitment to sharing compelling stories for a global audience.

"Sports has never been built by athletes alone," said Roger Neal Smith, President of All Sports Group and Executive Producer of Invisible: Pulling the Strings. "Behind every athlete, every team, every league, and every championship is an extraordinary network of professionals whose stories deserve to be told. Invisible was created to give those individuals the spotlight they have earned."

Production is already underway, with interviews completed and additional interviews scheduled throughout 2026 featuring leaders from sports representation, media, communications, motorsports, professional athletics, and sports business.

Produced by All Sports Productions, a division of All Sports Group, Invisible is a 24-minute original interview series exploring the leadership, innovation, relationships, and defining moments behind the business of sports. Additional interviews are planned throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and other international markets, with premiere and distribution details to be announced in a future release.

About All Sports Productions

All Sports Productions is the original content division of All Sports Group, producing original television, radio, podcast, digital, documentary, and special event programming for audiences across multiple platforms and international markets.

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