Open-Claw.org Surpasses 100,000 Users With Managed Cloud Hosting for OpenClaw

Open-Claw.org homepage showcasing the managed cloud hosting platform for OpenClaw. Open-Claw.org managed cloud hosting plans including API bundle and annual subscriptions.

The cloud-based platform helps users deploy dedicated OpenClaw instances with one-click setup, built-in API access, and an isolated hosted environment.

Reaching 100,000 users is an important milestone for us. It reflects a clear need for easier deployment and a smoother user experience.” — Nathan Brooks, Director of Communications at Open-Claw.org

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open-Claw.org , a platform focused on managed cloud hosting for OpenClaw , today announced that its user base has surpassed 100,000 users, reflecting growing demand for simpler, more accessible deployment options for AI tools in the cloud.Open-Claw.org provides managed cloud hosting designed to help users deploy dedicated OpenClaw instances without going through the complexity of local installation, dependency setup, server provisioning, or manual API configuration. The platform's growth highlights increasing interest in hosted environments that reduce setup friction and make AI tools easier to adopt for a broader range of users.As more individuals, teams, and businesses look for practical ways to use AI products without building and maintaining their own infrastructure, managed cloud hosting has become an increasingly attractive alternative to self-hosting. Open-Claw.org addresses this need by offering a more streamlined onboarding experience centered on one-click deployment, built-in API access on eligible plans, and a fully cloud-based runtime environment."Reaching 100,000 users is an important milestone for us," said Nathan Brooks, Director of Communications at Open-Claw.org. "It reflects a clear need for easier deployment and a smoother user experience. Many users want to start using OpenClaw without spending hours on local setup, API configuration, or environment troubleshooting. Our goal has been to make that process much simpler."A core part of the platform's offering is managed cloud hosting that reduces the operational burden typically associated with self-deployment. Instead of preparing local environments, installing dependencies, and configuring runtime settings manually, users can launch a hosted OpenClaw instance in the cloud through a simplified setup process. This approach is intended to help users get started faster while lowering the technical barriers that often slow adoption.Open-Claw.org also offers built-in API access on eligible plans, helping users avoid the need to source, enter, and manage their own API credentials during initial setup. By reducing one of the most common points of friction in AI tool deployment, the platform is designed to provide a more convenient path for users who want functionality without the added complexity of manual provider configuration.Another benefit of the hosted model is the separation between the user's local machine and the cloud runtime environment. Rather than mixing software dependencies, configuration changes, and runtime tasks into a personal or work device, users can operate OpenClaw in an isolated cloud environment. This separation can reduce local conflicts, improve convenience, and create a cleaner experience for users who prefer not to manage technical environments themselves.According to the company, the platform's continued growth has been driven by users seeking faster onboarding, less manual setup, and a more reliable hosted environment for OpenClaw. The company believes that lowering deployment barriers can expand access to AI tools and improve usability for both technical and non-technical users.With its user base now exceeding 100,000, Open-Claw.org plans to continue improving the hosted OpenClaw experience by focusing on ease of deployment, accessibility, and reduced operational complexity.About Open-Claw.orgOpen-Claw.org provides managed cloud hosting for OpenClaw, enabling users to deploy dedicated hosted instances with reduced setup complexity. The platform is designed to simplify onboarding through one-click deployment, built-in API access on eligible plans, and a cloud-based environment that reduces the need for local installation and manual configuration.Media ContactEthan CaldwellMedia Relations ManagerOpen-Claw.orgsupport@open-claw.org

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