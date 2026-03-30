Gen Music IM Launches Free AI Music Platform with Full Song Creation, Upload & Extend, and 20+ Professional Music Tools

Free AI music platform with text-to-music, lyrics-to-song, audio extending, vocal separation, MIDI tools, and a rhythm game.

We built Gen Music IM because music creation should be accessible to everyone, not just people who can play instruments.” — Ryan Cole, Founder and CEO of Gen Music IM

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gen Music IM today announced the public launch of genmusic.im , a free AI-powered music creation platform that combines full song generation, audio manipulation, and professional music production tools in a single workspace designed for creators at every skill level.Unlike tools that only generate short clips from text prompts, Gen Music IM offers a complete music production pipeline — from initial idea to finished, royalty-free track — with capabilities that extend far beyond basic AI generation.Full Song Creation from Text, Lyrics, or Existing AudioGen Music IM supports multiple paths to creating music. Users can describe a mood, genre, and instrumentation in plain text and receive a complete song within minutes. A dedicated lyrics-to-music tool accepts up to 5,000 characters of lyrics and produces a fully arranged track with professional vocals. Specialized generators for rap, instrumental, and prayer music cater to specific creative needs.The platform's music description system goes deeper than simple text prompts. Nine customizable tag categories — Genre, Mood, Tempo, Instrument, Vocal, Era, Scene, Ambience, and Production — give creators precise control over the output without requiring musical vocabulary.Upload, Extend, and Transform Existing AudioWhere Gen Music IM truly stands apart is in its audio manipulation capabilities:Upload and Extend lets users upload their own audio files and extend them with AI-generated continuation. A visual waveform interface lets creators select the exact point where the AI picks up, with support for tracks up to 8 minutes. Advanced controls include style weight, creativity level, audio weight, vocal gender selection, and custom persona assignment.Upload and Cover generates AI-powered cover versions of uploaded songs, reimagining tracks in new styles while preserving the original structure.Add Vocals takes an instrumental track and layers AI-generated vocals on top. Add Instrumental does the reverse — upload a vocal recording and the AI composes full accompaniment around it.Replace Section allows creators to select and regenerate specific portions of a track without affecting the rest, enabling precise iterative refinement.Vocal Stem Separation powered by AI isolates vocals from instrumentals in any uploaded track — useful for remixing, sampling, or creating karaoke versions.Professional Music Production Tools — All FreeBeyond AI generation, Gen Music IM includes a suite of production tools that musicians and producers can use at no cost:Audio to MIDI uses AI-powered pitch detection to convert any audio recording into a MIDI file. The tool features a visual piano roll display showing detected notes, supports direct playback of results, and includes a live recording mode that converts microphone input to MIDI in real time.Additional free tools include a MIDI Editor, Key and BPM Finder, BPM Tapper, online Metronome and Instrument Tuner, Circle of Fifths reference, Note Frequency Calculator, Music Visualizer, Voice Recorder with effects, Audio Format Converter, and a Lyrics Video Generator.Rhythm Game and Music VideosGen Music IM includes a built-in rhythm game that auto-generates note patterns from any track's beat structure — turning music creation into interactive play. The platform can also generate music videos and export timestamped lyrics for subtitle synchronization."We built Gen Music IM because music creation should be accessible to everyone, not just people who can play instruments or afford expensive studio time," said Ryan Cole, Founder and CEO of Gen Music IM. "Our platform gives anyone the tools to go from an idea to a finished, royalty-free song in minutes."Community and PricingGen Music IM offers a free tier with 30 credits for new users. Paid plans start at $14.99/month with 600 credits, scaling to Professional at $49.99/month with 3,600 credits and up to 10 concurrent tasks. All plans include commercial licensing and unlimited music downloads. Annual memberships are currently available at 50% off.About Gen Music IMGen Music IM is a product of Dreamega Information Technology Co., Ltd. The platform brings together AI music generation, audio manipulation, and professional production tools in a single interface, serving musicians, content creators, podcasters, filmmakers, and businesses worldwide.

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